Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Massive $5.35M Lake Erie Mansion

The record-setting Bratenahl sale could become a long-term base for the couple, though they have not confirmed whether it will serve as their primary residence.

Travis Kelce reportedly bought the historic 21,000-square-foot Moyenage estate in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million, giving him and Taylor Swift a lakefront home near his Cleveland roots.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have added a 21,000-square-foot lakefront mansion to their real estate portfolio—and this one comes with a direct connection to Kelce’s Cleveland roots. According to WKYC, Kelce purchased the historic Bratenahl, Ohio, estate for $5.35 million in March, roughly four months before he and Swift married at Madison Square Garden. The 3.5-acre property sits along Lake Erie just a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up, and is reportedly the most expensive home ever sold in the small lakeside village.