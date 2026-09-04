Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Massive $5.35M Lake Erie Mansion

Key Takeaways
- Travis Kelce reportedly bought the historic 21,000-square-foot Moyenage estate in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million, giving him and Taylor Swift a lakefront home near his Cleveland roots.
- Built in 1895, the 3.5-acre Elizabethan-Tudor property features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a guest cottage, heated pool, fitness center, sauna, wine cellar, home theater, and five-car garage.
- The record-setting Bratenahl sale could become a long-term base for the couple, though they have not confirmed whether it will serve as their primary residence.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have added a 21,000-square-foot lakefront mansion to their real estate portfolio—and this one comes with a direct connection to Kelce’s Cleveland roots.
According to WKYC, Kelce purchased the historic Bratenahl, Ohio, estate for $5.35 million in March, roughly four months before he and Swift married at Madison Square Garden. The 3.5-acre property sits along Lake Erie just a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up, and is reportedly the most expensive home ever sold in the small lakeside village.
The house itself is anything but modest. Completed in 1895, the Elizabethan-Tudor estate, known as Moyenage, spans more than 21,000 square feet and includes 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property also features a two-bedroom guest cottage, a heated resort-style pool, fitness center, sauna, wine cellar, multiple fireplaces, and a five-car garage.
There’s also a ballroom, though it’s since been converted into a game room and home theater.
The purchase gives Swift and Kelce another major home base outside Kansas City and New York, but the location appears especially meaningful for Kelce. Back in May, he brought Swift to Cleveland for an NBA game and later talked about showing her the city that shaped him.
“Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Kelce said on New Heights.
His attachment to the area predates the relationship. In 2020, Kelce said, “I just have so much love for the people in that city. It’s given me so many ways to appreciate life, and one of them is definitely the sports world.”
By the time news of the purchase surfaced, Swift and Kelce had already staged one of the year’s biggest celebrity weddings. The couple married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of an estimated 1,000 guests, with Adam Sandler officiating and a guest list spanning the NFL, music and Hollywood.
Kelce has since called the ceremony the “best night of my life” and recently explained that the couple chose MSG because they wanted a setting that would still feel private despite the event’s scale.
It remains unclear whether the Bratenahl estate will become Swift and Kelce’s primary residence, though reports before their wedding suggested the pair had been looking around Cleveland for a potential long-term home.