Taylor Swift Appears to Snap at Fan Trying to Film Her at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift has no problem showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games. But being treated like halftime entertainment while she's trying to watch her husband play is apparently another story.

The 36-year-old singer appeared to snap at a fan attempting to film her during the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Video circulating on TikTok shows Swift gesturing toward the woman, then pointing to the football field, seemingly telling her to stop recording and pay attention to the game.

According to the New York Post, the encounter unfolded outside the luxury suite where Swift was watching her husband, Travis Kelce. A blonde-haired fan approached the suite and raised her phone toward the singer, despite a man standing nearby apparently attempting to discourage her.

The man, whom social media users identified as a possible member of Swift's security detail, appeared to exchange words with the fan before Swift intervened. After the singer gestured toward the field, he stepped forward and guided the woman away from the suite window.