Taylor Swift Claps Back at Her Haters on ‘Cleveland!’

“Cleveland!” extends Swift’s long-running habit of answering detractors, ending with her declaration that she found the one person who doesn’t consider her “completely insufferable.”

The song ties their relationship to Kelce’s Ohio roots, where he reportedly bought a $5.35 million, 21,000-square-foot estate near Cleveland Heights.

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce as “the love of my life” on “Cleveland!,” while firing back at criticism of her clothes, appearance, dancing, and support for other women.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have spent the past few months getting married, buying a 21,000-square-foot mansion near his hometown, and installing a security system that literally tells people to back off. Despite all this, the billionaire still feels the need to address “the haters.” According to The Washington Post, the singer released four new tracks on Friday, September 25, on the deluxe edition of The Life of a Showgirl, including “Cleveland!,” a Travis Kelce-inspired victory lap that connects several pieces of the newlyweds' post-wedding life. The title references the place Kelce grew up, the chorus celebrates their relationship—and much of the rest of the song is Swift cataloging everything people still say they dislike about her.

“With all of that money, why's she dressed like trash?” Swift sings as she ticks through criticism of her clothes, appearance, dancing, and whether she supports other women. “He already took me to Cleveland and showed me the Heights,” she continues. “So hate all you like, this is the love of my life.” Kelce has actually been doing exactly that. Earlier this year, he brought Swift back to Cleveland, where the couple attended an NBA game. “Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” he later said on New Heights. Then the couple put down some serious roots of their own. In March, Kelce quietly paid $5.35 million for Moyenage, a sprawling 21,000-square-foot estate in Bratenahl, just miles from Cleveland Heights. The historic Lake Erie property has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 3.5 acres, a guest cottage, a pool, a gym, and a former ballroom converted into a game room and theater.

Four months later, Kelce and Swift married at Madison Square Garden before roughly 1,000 guests. Kelce has since called it the “best night of my life” and revealed that the couple chose one of the world's most famous arenas because they wanted something that somehow felt private. “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have an intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions,” he said. “We needed it to be a private feel.” That concern for privacy followed them to Ohio. Their Bratenahl estate now reportedly has a warning system that verbally alerts anyone who ventures too close. One neighbor has already encountered it, telling Page Six, “A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house.” Against that backdrop, “Cleveland!” sounds considerably less like a random geographical shout-out. Cleveland has become part of Swift and Kelce's newlywed story: his childhood home, the place he proudly brought her, and now the location of one of their biggest shared investments.