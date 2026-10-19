Cardi B Makes Her 'Tiny Desk' Debut: Watch the Full Performance Here

Cardi B more than met the moment with her Tiny Desk debut on Monday (Oct. 19).

For nearly 20 years, the coveted NPR slot has given artists a chance to strip down and rework classics and deep cuts alike, often providing fans with an intimacy unmatched elsewhere.

For Cardi, the timing couldn’t be better, as her Little Miss Drama Tour wrapped back in April and her most recent album, Am I the Drama?, is widely expected to show up among 2027 Grammy Awards nominations when they’re announced next month.