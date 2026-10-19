Music

Cardi B Makes Her 'Tiny Desk' Debut: Watch the Full Performance Here

The intimate performance comes after the Grammy winner contributed a new track to 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.'

Cardi B performs on stage in a zebra-patterned, red-sequined outfit, holding a microphone, with curly hair and dynamic pose.
Image via Getty/Kevin Winter/iHeartRadio

Cardi B more than met the moment with her Tiny Desk debut on Monday (Oct. 19).

For nearly 20 years, the coveted NPR slot has given artists a chance to strip down and rework classics and deep cuts alike, often providing fans with an intimacy unmatched elsewhere.

For Cardi, the timing couldn’t be better, as her Little Miss Drama Tour wrapped back in April and her most recent album, Am I the Drama?, is widely expected to show up among 2027 Grammy Awards nominations when they’re announced next month.

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With the debut of her Tiny Desk set, Cardi joins an illustrious roster of past headliners on the unique stage. Other recent performers include Vince Staples, Death Cab for Cute, Laurie Anderson, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Buddy Guy, Geese, Goo Goo Dolls, and more.

See Cardi’s full Tiny Desk performance below. She opened with “Hello” before also giving fans “ErrTime,” “Man of Your Word,” “Be Careful,” “Up,” “AH HA,” “Bodak Yellow,” and “I Like It.”

Backing Cardi was a band that included Adam Blackstone (bass/keys/music director), DJ Ray G, Eugene Roberts (keys), Clayton Sears (guitar), Cedric Thompson (drums), Kenneth Whalum (sax), Melvin Jones (trumpet), Tiffany Stevens (background vocals), and Ebony Franklin (background vocals).

As it stands now, Cardi is believed to be aiming for a 2027 release for her next studio album. This month, she contributed the new track “Don’t Chart” to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

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