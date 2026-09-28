Pop Culture

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reunites for 15-City Tour with a Halloween Kickoff Near Salem

Melissa Joan Hart and her TV family will celebrate 30 years with behind-the-scenes stories, bloopers, skits and musical moments.

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Cast Announces 30-Year Reunion Tour
Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, and other Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars will reunite for a 15-city 30th-anniversary tour beginning on Halloween near Salem, Massachusetts.
  • The live show will feature behind-the-scenes stories, bloopers, skits, and music, with Nate Richert, Soleil Moon Frye, Michelle Beaudoin, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan, and David Lascher also joining.
  • Presale tickets arrive September 29 with the code SALEM, followed by general sales on October 1.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is turning 30, and the cast is taking the reunion beyond a convention stage. Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, and more of the sitcom’s stars are heading out on a 15-stop live tour that opens on Halloween in Beverly, Massachusetts, just outside Salem.

According to People, Sabrina Cast Reunion: 30 Year Anniversary Live will bring the actors together for behind-the-scenes stories, bloopers, skits and musical moments. The announced lineup also includes Nate Richert, Soleil Moon Frye, Michelle Beaudoin, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan and David Lascher. Stops include Orlando, Detroit and Fresno, following a cast reunion held in Chicago in June 2027.

Hart played Sabrina Spellman, a teenager trying to get through school, dating and family life while learning to control her powers. Rhea and Broderick played her aunts Hilda and Zelda; Richert played Harvey, the mortal boyfriend who kept stumbling into magical chaos.

Then there was Salem, the talking cat voiced by Nick Bakay, whose running commentary made him a fixture of the Spellman household. The series premiered in 1996 on ABC’s TGIF lineup, later moved to The WB and wrapped in 2003 after seven seasons.

The actors have heard for years what the show meant to people watching at home. “It’s still so loved. It’s so international,” Hart told People ahead of the June reunion. She said fans have told her the series helped them through hard times and even helped them learn English.

Broderick recalled that the cast knew they had a hit while making it, but added, “Nobody expects to be valid and a hit for 30 years.”

The anniversary also belongs to one particular version of a character with a much longer history. Sabrina first appeared in Archie Comics in 1962 and had her own animated series of the same name in the 1970s.

Hart’s sitcom made her a TGIF staple, mixing teenage growing pains with spells that rarely solved problems cleanly. Netflix later took the character in a darker direction with Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Fans who saw the Chicago reunion now have 15 more chances to catch the cast together. Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 29, at 10 a.m. with the code SALEM, followed by general sales on Thursday, October 1.

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