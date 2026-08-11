Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers Return to 'Camp Rock' for a Surprise Reunion

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez from a script by Eydie Faye and led by new stars Liamani Segura and Malachi Barton, Camp Rock 3 continues a franchise that turned Lovato and the Jonas Brothers into late-2000s icons and has racked up more than 535 million viewing hours, premiering on Disney Channel before hitting Disney+.

The new film flips the original premise as Connect 3 heads back to Camp Rock to find a new opening act for their reunion tour, sparking a high-stakes competition among campers that leads to fresh alliances, revelations, and romances.

Demi Lovato will reprise Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3, joining the Jonas Brothers—who return as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray—as both cast and executive producers alongside Maria Canals-Barrera.

Demi Lovato is officially heading back to Camp Rock—and this time, Mitchie Torres is coming with her. Lovato will make a cameo in Camp Rock 3, reprising the role that helped launch her career and putting her back on screen with the Jonas Brothers nearly two decades after the original Disney Channel phenomenon. According to Variety, Lovato’s appearance is a late surprise for fans. She had already been announced as an executive producer on Camp Rock 3, but wasn't previously expected to appear in the movie. Instead, Lovato will now return as Mitchie alongside Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, who are pulling double duty as executive producers and their former characters. Joe returns as Shane Gray, while Nick and Kevin reprise Nate and Jason Gray, respectively, reuniting the fictional band Connect 3. Maria Canals-Barrera is also back as Mitchie’s mother, Connie.

The reunion carries plenty of history. Released in 2008, the original Camp Rock introduced Lovato as aspiring singer Mitchie, who attends the prestigious music camp while her mother works in its kitchen. Joe Jonas starred opposite her as Shane, a pop star sent to camp to clean up his image who becomes determined to identify a mysterious singer after hearing Mitchie's voice. The movie drew 8.9 million viewers for its premiere and became one of Disney Channel's defining hits of the era. It was followed by Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010, which became the network's biggest movie of that year. Camp Rock 3 flips the original premise for a new generation. According to the movie's official logline, Connect 3 loses the opening act for its upcoming reunion tour and heads back to Camp Rock looking for "the next big thing." The campers then battle for a shot at joining the band on tour, with the competition bringing "unexpected alliances, revelations and romances." Liamani Segura and Malachi Barton lead the new generation of stars, with Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean also appearing.