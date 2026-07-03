Sabrina

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Pop Culture

Melissa Joan Hart Says ‘Maxim’ Cover Led to Network Threatening to Sue and Fire Her From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

The star of 'Sabrina' was nearly kicked off the sitcom after posing half-naked for 'Maxim.'

Brad Callas1059 days ago
sabrina
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser for the Second Season of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which follows the titular teenage witch, is coming back a lot sooner than expected.

Joe Price2785 days ago

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