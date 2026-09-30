‘RHOA’ Alum Dwight Eubanks Calls It His ‘Civic Responsibility’ to ‘Turn a Woman Out’

Eubanks is managing his prostate cancer through active surveillance while partnering with ZERO Prostate Cancer, continuing health outreach, and preparing to move into education.

The RHOA alum said he hopes to reconnect with NeNe Leakes after their Season 3 falling-out and recalled joining the show to promote his Purple Door salon and charity work.

Dwight Eubanks said he prefers men but considers it his “civic responsibility” to “turn a woman out,” adding that he now values intimacy, friendship, and trust over sex.

Dwight Eubanks has a preference for men—and a sense of duty toward women. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum got candid about both during a sit-down with Carlos King on Reality with the King, where a conversation about his romantic history became an explanation of what he considers a personal obligation. “My responsibility, civic responsibility, my moral responsibility is to turn a woman out,” Eubanks said. The longtime hairstylist told King that while he prefers men, he considers being with a woman more of a challenge. Asked when he last put that philosophy into practice, Eubanks answered without hesitation: “Yesterday.”

That answer came with a correction. “No, I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding,” he said. “It’s been a couple of years.” Still, Eubanks said interest hasn’t been lacking. “I get more hits from women than I do guys,” he told King. Despite those advances, he said he hasn’t been in a relationship in more than a decade. What he wants now, he says, is someone to share the quieter moments with, including a trip to the park for an ice cream cone. “It’s not about sex anymore. It’s about the intimacy and the friendship and the trust,” he explained. King also revisited Eubanks’ other complicated relationship: his friendship with NeNe Leakes. Both men were there for RHOA’s first season in 2008, with King working as Leakes’ producer and Eubanks becoming a familiar presence alongside her. Their falling-out became a Season 3 storyline involving money Eubanks allegedly lent her late husband, Gregg. Looking back, Eubanks maintained that Leakes never heard his full account before their confrontation.

“We used to hang out for real,” he said, recalling nights out, travel, and time at her home. “When the time is right, we’ll reconnect.” Eubanks said he originally joined the show to promote his Purple Door salon and charitable work. Much of that, he recalled, didn’t make the cut. “They wanted the ratchetness,” he said. “And you know, you have to give the people what they want.” Away from the old Bravo disputes, Eubanks is navigating the prostate cancer diagnosis he disclosed to People in June 2025. That announcement also marked his partnership with ZERO Prostate Cancer to encourage screening and awareness. He told King he has not undergone surgery and is pursuing active surveillance with his medical team. According to Eubanks, additional testing suggested the cancer was less aggressive than doctors initially believed.