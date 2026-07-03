'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Plans to Turn Federal Prison Stint Into New Reality Show

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas told the judge overseeing his criminal case that he had been approached about a reality series centered on his post-prison life. The filing says the project would follow Thomas after he left prison in February 2026 as he attempts to move forward professionally and personally following his federal sentence.

Peter Thomas is heading back to reality TV, but this time the story is not built around restaurants or romance. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality is reportedly preparing to film a new show focused on rebuilding his life after serving time in federal prison for a tax case tied to his businesses.

Thomas, who was previously married to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, pointed to his public profile in the filing. He said he is known from his time on the Bravo franchise and has built a large following through social media and public speaking. According to TMZ, Thomas also told the court that he has been using that platform to discuss the importance of paying taxes.

The request came as Thomas sought permission to travel for work. In the filing, he said he is currently employed with a restaurant-related company and needed to attend a restaurant opening. The judge signed off on the travel request, clearing the way for Thomas to continue working while under supervision.

Thomas’ return to the spotlight follows a federal case that began after prosecutors accused him of failing to pay employment taxes connected to several businesses he owned. He pleaded guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, to one count of failure to pay over trust fund taxes. Those businesses included Club One CLT, Sports ONE, Sports ONE CLT, PT Media, Bar One Miami Beach, and Bar One Baltimore.

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2023, Thomas failed to pay more than $2.5 million in employment taxes, including more than $1.7 million in taxes withheld from employee wages. In a sentencing memorandum, the government said Thomas used funds for other purposes, including business transfers, cash withdrawals, travel, rideshares, and retail spending.

Before reporting to Federal Correctional Institution Miami, Thomas posted on Instagram about the situation, writing, “please pay that withholding tax,” and adding, “THE LAW IS THE LAW.”