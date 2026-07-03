GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Plans to Turn Federal Prison Stint Into New Reality Show

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' husband plans to turn his federal tax case, prison stint and comeback into a new reality TV storyline.

'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Will Shoot a Reality Show Centered Around His Life in Prison
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Peter Thomas is heading back to reality TV, but this time the story is not built around restaurants or romance. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta personality is reportedly preparing to film a new show focused on rebuilding his life after serving time in federal prison for a tax case tied to his businesses.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas told the judge overseeing his criminal case that he had been approached about a reality series centered on his post-prison life. The filing says the project would follow Thomas after he left prison in February 2026 as he attempts to move forward professionally and personally following his federal sentence.

Thomas, who was previously married to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, pointed to his public profile in the filing. He said he is known from his time on the Bravo franchise and has built a large following through social media and public speaking. According to TMZ, Thomas also told the court that he has been using that platform to discuss the importance of paying taxes.

The request came as Thomas sought permission to travel for work. In the filing, he said he is currently employed with a restaurant-related company and needed to attend a restaurant opening. The judge signed off on the travel request, clearing the way for Thomas to continue working while under supervision.

Thomas’ return to the spotlight follows a federal case that began after prosecutors accused him of failing to pay employment taxes connected to several businesses he owned. He pleaded guilty in 2024 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, to one count of failure to pay over trust fund taxes. Those businesses included Club One CLT, Sports ONE, Sports ONE CLT, PT Media, Bar One Miami Beach, and Bar One Baltimore.

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2023, Thomas failed to pay more than $2.5 million in employment taxes, including more than $1.7 million in taxes withheld from employee wages. In a sentencing memorandum, the government said Thomas used funds for other purposes, including business transfers, cash withdrawals, travel, rideshares, and retail spending.

Before reporting to Federal Correctional Institution Miami, Thomas posted on Instagram about the situation, writing, “please pay that withholding tax,” and adding, “THE LAW IS THE LAW.”

Related Stories

'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Begins Serving 18-Month Federal Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Alum Peter Thomas Begins Serving 18-Month Federal Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion

The former 'RHOA' star must spend 2 years on supervised release after he serves his sentence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo357 days ago
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Announces Her Divorce Has Been Settled
Pop Culture

Inside 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora’s Final Divorce Judgment

Inside the final judgment: child support, the nearly $2M Atlanta home and why Drew says she has no fight left in her split from Ralph Pittman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Ordered to Pay $140K to Ex-Landlord
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Ordered to Pay $140K to Ex-Landlord

Inside the Blaze Steak & Seafood dispute that left the RHOA alum and estranged husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant group on the hook for a six-figure settlement bill.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App