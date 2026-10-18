Meagan Good Says She's Never Been Happier with Jonathan Majors

She supported Majors through his assault case and professional fallout, and he credits her with helping rebuild his life.

Good says the couple is working toward a “bigger family” after marrying privately at their Los Angeles home on March 18, 2025.

Meagan Good says she is “extremely happily married” to Jonathan Majors, whom she calls her best friend, and feels calmer and more present than ever.

Meagan Good isn't just enjoying married life with Jonathan Majors. She's questioning whether she's ever been this happy before—and says the couple is already thinking about expanding their family. In a new interview with The Associated Press (via WKYC 3), the actress made it clear that her marriage has brought a level of happiness she hadn't previously experienced. "I'm super happy and don't know when the last time I was this happy or if I ever have been this happy," Good said.

When the interviewer pointed out that the admission was a pretty significant statement from someone who has spent decades in the public eye, Good doubled down. "I am just extremely happily married," she explained. "Like, I really have my best friend, and I'm really having fun in life." Good also described feeling calmer and more present than she did during her 20s and 30s, when she said she had grown accustomed to a constant state of unease without necessarily recognizing it. "Oh, I didn't know life could be like this," she recalled realizing. And apparently, Good and Majors aren't ruling out adding another member to the household.

During a January 2024 ABC News interview following his assault conviction, Majors described Good's support by saying, "She's held me down like a Coretta." Bernice King, the daughter of the civil rights leaders, subsequently responded on X, writing, "My mother wasn't a prop," and emphasizing Coretta Scott King's independent accomplishments as an activist. Good later embraced the comparison herself, declaring during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, "I am his Coretta, though." The couple first became romantically linked in May 2023, shortly after Majors was arrested following an altercation with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment that December and subsequently sentenced to a year-long domestic violence intervention program. Good remained by his side throughout the proceedings, and the two announced their engagement in November 2024.