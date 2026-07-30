Meagan Good Says Jonathan Majors Made Her ‘Genuinely Excited’ to Become a Mom

Meagan Good is ready for her next chapter—and she says Jonathan Majors is the reason motherhood finally feels right. During a recent appearance on The InnerMission Podcast, the actress revealed that after years of questioning whether she even wanted children, she now knows exactly what she wants: to start a family with her husband.

Good told host Danielle Brooks that she never liked the expectation that women were simply supposed to want kids. Even after warming to the idea, she admitted she worried about losing her independence.

But everything shifted once Majors entered the picture. “When Jonathan and I got together is when I became genuinely excited about it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do this with you. I want what this is going to be.’”