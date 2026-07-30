Meagan Good Says Jonathan Majors Made Her ‘Genuinely Excited’ to Become a Mom

Key Takeaways
- Meagan Good says turning 40 and her relationship with husband Jonathan Majors made her genuinely excited about motherhood for the first time, and she now wants to start a family with him.
- She reflects on her first marriage and divorce as a “biggest blessing” that helped her confront fear and become a better, more open partner in her current relationship.
- Good and Majors are focused on building a life beyond Hollywood, including mentoring filmmakers, investing in Africa’s creative community after gaining Guinean citizenship, and even reshaping their home life—like rehoming her cat after adding four Belgian Malinois to the family.
Meagan Good is ready for her next chapter—and she says Jonathan Majors is the reason motherhood finally feels right. During a recent appearance on The InnerMission Podcast, the actress revealed that after years of questioning whether she even wanted children, she now knows exactly what she wants: to start a family with her husband.
Good told host Danielle Brooks that she never liked the expectation that women were simply supposed to want kids. Even after warming to the idea, she admitted she worried about losing her independence.
But everything shifted once Majors entered the picture. “When Jonathan and I got together is when I became genuinely excited about it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do this with you. I want what this is going to be.’”
The actress said turning 40 also changed her perspective. After decades in Hollywood, she feels she's already accomplished many of the goals she once chased.
“Everything else I want to do I'll do better as a mom,” Good said. “What I want to do that I haven't done is be a mom.”
Since getting married, Good and Majors have spoken openly about building a life together beyond the entertainment industry.
Most recently, they appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, where they discussed using their platform to mentor filmmakers and invest in Africa's creative community following their trip to Guinea, where they accepted citizenship after DNA testing linked their ancestry to the West African nation.
In the interview, Good described their relationship as "love that is generative," while Majors said they wanted their marriage to "produce opportunity for people who never had a hand extended to them."
Good also reflected on how her first marriage prepared her for the one she's in now. Calling her divorce "the biggest blessing for the both of us," she said the experience forced her to confront fear and ultimately made her a stronger partner.
“I know I'm a better wife because of that experience,” she said, adding that she now loves “way deeper” because she's no longer driven by fear.
The couple's personal life has also generated headlines in recent months, including Good's revelation that she rehomed her beloved cat, Bam Bam, after the pet struggled to adjust to the four Belgian Malinois she and Majors now own together.
Laughing about the decision, she joked, “I chose the man.”