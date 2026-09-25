Sidney Starr Says Her Fame Has Made Life in Jail More Difficult in New Bond Bid

Starr denies knowing the 13-year-old boy was underage and faces aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery charges; the judge has not ruled on her renewed request.

The former Love & Hip Hop star offered to accept home confinement, GPS monitoring, and social-media restrictions while awaiting trial.

Sidney Starr asked a Fulton County judge to reconsider her bond, arguing that her fame has made her vulnerable to pressure, theft, and exploitation in jail.

Sidney Starr is using her fame in her latest argument for freedom. The former Love & Hip Hop star is asking a Fulton County judge to reconsider her bond, claiming her celebrity has made her a target behind bars as she awaits trial on felony charges involving a 13-year-old boy. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Starr—whose legal name is Sidney Favors—argues that incarceration is having “adverse effects” on her physical and mental health. Her attorney says she is “recognizable to a sizeable portion of the jail population,” leaving the reality personality vulnerable to pressure and exploitation by other inmates. Starr claims fellow detainees have repeatedly asked her for money and that someone stole her personal identification number for the jail’s video communication system. According to the filing, she is “continually pressured by other jail inmates for money” because of her public profile.

She has offered to accept home confinement, GPS monitoring and restrictions on her social media use if released. The renewed request comes after a judge denied Starr bond in August—partly because of the same fame she now says makes remaining in jail dangerous. Prosecutors previously argued that her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and television career created a risk of intimidation. The judge also cited Starr’s Chicago residence and limited ties to the Atlanta area before ordering her held without bond. Starr included a letter from her father in the latest filing. “I am her father, and I would like to say that Sidney has always been a good person,” he wrote. Her attorney also emphasized that she has no significant criminal history and maintains that she poses no danger to the community. Starr’s friends and manager previously said the case had taken a severe emotional toll on her, with her manager telling TSR Investigates that she cries during phone calls and fears for her safety.