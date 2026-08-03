Sidney Starr Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Child in an Atlanta-Area Hotel

Starr, a 37-year-old transgender model and actor known for appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Wild ’N Out, and Zeus Network’s Baddies franchise, previously drew controversy for falsely claiming to be in a relationship with rapper Chingy before later apologizing.

Hapeville Police say the alleged assault involved a juvenile and have released few details due to the victim’s age, noting the case has been turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office while Starr remains in custody and has not publicly responded.

Reality TV personality Sidney Starr (legal name Sidney Favors) was arrested at an Embassy Suites near Atlanta on August 2 and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery against a child under 16.

Reality television personality Sidney Starr was arrested on Sunday, August 2, after police responded to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile at a hotel near Atlanta. Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated child molestation, sodomy and sexual battery against a child under 16. The Hapeville Police Department told Fox 5 Atlanta that the incident occurred at the Embassy Suites in the 3400 block of International Boulevard. “As a result of the investigation, Sidney Favors (Sidney Starr), a reality television celebrity, was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses related to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile,” the department said in a statement.

Starr was transported to the Fulton County Jail following her arrest and remained in custody as authorities moved the case forward. Authorities have released few details about what allegedly happened inside the hotel, including the circumstances leading up to Starr’s arrest. “Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency,” the Hapeville Police Department told FoX 5 Atlanta. The department said its investigation has been turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Starr had not publicly responded to the allegations as of this writing. Starr, 37, is a transgender model, actor and social media personality who has spent years building a profile across reality television and scripted programming. She appeared during Season 9 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, where her efforts to enter the music business became part of her storyline. She also became the first transgender woman to appear on Wild ’N Out.