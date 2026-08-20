Sidney Starr Set for Bond Hearing on Child Sex Assault Charges

Favors, 37, will first appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. in Magistrate Court. A bond hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Superior Court before Judge Cox. The preliminary hearing will address whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to proceed, while the second proceeding will determine whether Favors can be released from custody as the charges remain pending. She has been held at the Fulton County Jail since August 2.

Sidney Starr is due back in court next week as she remains jailed on multiple felony charges involving a child. The reality television personality, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, is scheduled for two hearings in Fulton County on August 25, according to court records obtained by CBS News .

Jail records show that Favors faces charges of sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought the felony counts directly following an investigation by the Hapeville Police Department. The charges are allegations, and Favors has not been convicted in connection with the case.

Court records cited by CBS News did not indicate how Favors intends to plead. She has, however, publicly denied the allegations, saying she ‘unequivocally denies’ them and intends to vigorously defend herself through the legal process.

“Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency,” Hapeville police previously said in a statement. Authorities have not disclosed the child’s age, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, or what evidence led prosecutors to file the charges. No identifying information about the juvenile has been released.

Favors was arrested after officers responded to the Embassy Suites at 3450 International Boulevard in Hapeville on August 2. Police said their investigation resulted in her being taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail. The case was subsequently transferred to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Starr is best known for appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies ATL, and Baddies, as well as roles on Star and Empire. She also became the first transgender woman to appear on Wild ’N Out.