Pop Culture

Sidney Starr’s Inner Circle Speaks Out After Bond Denial: ‘She’s Not Doing Well At All’

The reality star's manager says she cries over fears for her safety in jail as her attorney fights felony charges involving a 13-year-old boy.

Sidney Starr's Family Speaks Out Amidst Assault Claims
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Sidney Starr’s family and friends maintain her innocence after a judge denied bond, while her manager says she is scared for her safety and “not doing well at all” in jail.
  • Prosecutors allege Starr had sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy in an Atlanta-area hotel room, leading to felony charges including aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery against a child under 16.
  • The boy’s mother says he is undergoing intensive therapy for emotional and psychological trauma; Starr has not been convicted, and her attorney continues to contest the allegations.

Sidney Starr’s family and inner circle are speaking out after a judge refused to release the reality star from jail. Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, remains locked up on felony charges involving a 13-year-old boy, but those closest to her say the accusations do not match the person they know—and that she is unraveling behind bars.

“Sidney is still in good spirits and asks that the public try not to make a judgment of guilt based on this decision,” her camp said in a statement following the bond hearing.

Her manager, however, offered a far grimmer account of Starr’s condition. “She’s not doing well at all,” the manager told TSR Investigates. “She tears up. She cries on the phone just about how scared for her safety she is.”

Starr’s friends were equally adamant that the allegations are out of character. “We’re gonna get through this,” one supporter said outside the courthouse. “This is not her at all.”

When pressed about why a 13-year-old would have been inside Starr’s hotel room, however, the group declined to answer directly, citing the ongoing case. Her manager said Starr’s team does not “condone any of the accused allegations” and is “praying for both sides and both parties.”

Starr’s attorney tried—and failed—to convince the judge that she could safely await trial outside the Fulton County Jail. The lawyer stressed that Starr has no significant criminal record and said family members and associates had never seen her threaten, harass, or intimidate anyone.

The judge denied bond, citing Starr’s residence in Chicago, limited ties to Atlanta, and a massive public platform. Starr has nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Baddies ATL, Wild ’N Out, Star and Empire.

Prosecutors then laid out the allegations that have kept Starr jailed since August 2. They said the 13-year-old was in the lobby of an Embassy Suites in Hapeville when Starr approached him and told him he was cute. He later entered an elevator with her and went into her hotel room.

A prosecutor told the court that Starr acknowledged the child had entered her room and allegedly admitted to oral contact with him. She now faces charges of aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery against a child under 16. Her attorney maintains her innocence.

The boy’s mother delivered a starkly different account of what has followed. In a statement read in court, she said her son has suffered “emotional and psychological trauma” and must attend intensive therapy “to begin the healing process for what was done to him.”

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453. Counselors are available 24/7. For confidential assistance involving suspected trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

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