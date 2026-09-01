No, 'Landman' Is Not 'Switching Genres' in Season 3

James Jordan says the 10 new episodes will remain “just like season 1 and season 2,” with production scheduled from September through early 2027 and no premiere date announced.

Co-creator Christian Wallace instead described a “reset” that puts Tommy Norris in charge of CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle alongside Cooper, Nate, Rebecca, and other familiar characters.

Landman has not announced a Season 3 genre switch, despite speculation that its new family-run oil company could turn the drama into a workplace sitcom.

No, Landman isn't suddenly becoming Bob's Burgers with oil rigs. Despite a new report from ScreenRant suggesting Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ drama could transform into a "workplace show" in Season 3, there has been no announcement, interview, or other attributable reporting indicating that Landman is switching genres. The claim stems from speculation about the Season 2 finale—and an eight-month-old interview in which co-creator Christian Wallace said something considerably less dramatic.

What Wallace actually told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2026 was that Season 3 would offer a "reset" after Tommy Norris' professional life was blown apart. The finale saw Billy Bob Thornton's character fired from M-Tex before establishing CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle with financial backing from cartel boss Gallino, played by Andy Garcia. That new company brings several familiar characters into Tommy's orbit. Cooper (Jacob Lofland) becomes president, Nate (Colm Feore) takes the treasurer position, and Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) signs on as COO and chief counsel. Dale (James Jordan), Boss (Mustafa Speaks), Ariana (Paulina Chávez) and Tommy's father T.L. (Sam Elliott) are also positioned to become part of the operation. That is the "reset." There has been no confirmation that the structural change turns Landman into a workplace comedy, a family sitcom or—as ScreenRant put it—the "Bob's Burgers of the oil industry." “Family members working in the same business” does not make a show Bob’s Burgers. By that logic, The Sopranos is Bob’s Burgers with mafia-sanctioned violence, Yellowstone is Bob’s Burgers on horses, Game of Thrones is Bob’s Burgers with dragons, and Succession is Bob’s Burgers in helicopters. In fact, everything attributable to Season 3 points toward Landman continuing to be Landman.

James Jordan, who is also one of Taylor Sheridan’s closest friends, has already teased what Sheridan is writing, and "workplace sitcom" wasn't exactly how he described it. "It's going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like season 1 and season 2 have been," Jordan said. "Billy Bob and everybody, we're all ready to get back to work." The key phrase there is "just like season 1 and season 2." Sheridan has also been actively writing Season 3, something Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman recently confirmed while discussing the creator's continuing relationship with the streamer. "Between Tulsa and Landman, which Taylor is writing right now," she told Deadline, "we have a lot of business, and we're going to be in business for time to come." Wiseman separately made Paramount's commitment even clearer: "We have more Landman coming."

Until Sheridan, Wallace, Paramount+, or somebody actually making Landman says otherwise, that's the Season 3 story: a new company, rearranged alliances, and the same oil-soaked drama.