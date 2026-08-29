‘Landman’ Season 3 Is Looking Like a 2027 Return

The 10-episode season will pick up with Tommy Norris launching an oil company with T.L. and Cooper as Cami Miller’s M-Tex gamble threatens to put her at odds with him.

James Jordan says Stephen Kay will likely return to direct, while Taylor Sheridan is actively writing scripts and Paramount+ has reaffirmed that more episodes are coming.

Landman Season 3 will begin filming in September and continue through the first quarter of 2027, effectively ruling out a 2026 premiere.

Landman fans hoping to see Tommy Norris back in the oil patch before the end of the year can officially stop holding their breath. According to Fox News, the production timeline for Season 3 has shifted again, with James Jordan confirming that filming won't begin until September and will continue through the first quarter of 2027. That schedule effectively takes a 2026 premiere off the table after the Paramount+ hit had already pushed production back from its previously expected August start. Jordan, who plays oilfield worker Dale Bradley, revealed the new timeline while discussing his return to the Taylor Sheridan series.

"I believe we're bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore," Jordan said, per the outlet. "So, it's going to be a great ride. We start that sometime in September and we'll shoot that through the first quarter of next year." The extended filming window represents the biggest change yet to Landman's Season 3 schedule. Thornton initially indicated earlier this year that filming could begin in May. That eventually moved to August, before Jordan revealed earlier this month that production was targeting September. Now there's another wrinkle: cameras may keep rolling well into 2027. That means Landman will almost certainly break the quick turnaround that defined its first two seasons. Season 1 premiered in November 2024, while Season 2 arrived roughly a year later and concluded on Jan. 18, 2026. With Season 3 potentially still shooting several months into next year, Paramount+ has yet to announce when new episodes will actually arrive. Jordan isn't offering any guesses, either.