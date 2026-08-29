‘Landman’ Season 3 Is Looking Like a 2027 Return

Key Takeaways
- Landman Season 3 will begin filming in September and continue through the first quarter of 2027, effectively ruling out a 2026 premiere.
- James Jordan says Stephen Kay will likely return to direct, while Taylor Sheridan is actively writing scripts and Paramount+ has reaffirmed that more episodes are coming.
- The 10-episode season will pick up with Tommy Norris launching an oil company with T.L. and Cooper as Cami Miller’s M-Tex gamble threatens to put her at odds with him.
Landman fans hoping to see Tommy Norris back in the oil patch before the end of the year can officially stop holding their breath.
According to Fox News, the production timeline for Season 3 has shifted again, with James Jordan confirming that filming won't begin until September and will continue through the first quarter of 2027. That schedule effectively takes a 2026 premiere off the table after the Paramount+ hit had already pushed production back from its previously expected August start.
Jordan, who plays oilfield worker Dale Bradley, revealed the new timeline while discussing his return to the Taylor Sheridan series.
"I believe we're bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore," Jordan said, per the outlet. "So, it's going to be a great ride. We start that sometime in September and we'll shoot that through the first quarter of next year."
The extended filming window represents the biggest change yet to Landman's Season 3 schedule. Thornton initially indicated earlier this year that filming could begin in May. That eventually moved to August, before Jordan revealed earlier this month that production was targeting September.
Now there's another wrinkle: cameras may keep rolling well into 2027.
That means Landman will almost certainly break the quick turnaround that defined its first two seasons. Season 1 premiered in November 2024, while Season 2 arrived roughly a year later and concluded on Jan. 18, 2026. With Season 3 potentially still shooting several months into next year, Paramount+ has yet to announce when new episodes will actually arrive.
Jordan isn't offering any guesses, either.
"Then we should have it out … I don't know when," he previously said. "It's up to the powers that be, but we're very excited to get started on that."
The good news is that the delay doesn't appear to signal trouble with the show itself. Sheridan is actively writing Season 3, and Jordan revealed earlier this summer that he's already received material directly from the creator.
"I've got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone," Jordan said. "I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek. I really have to read it later, but it's going to be amazing."
Paramount+ has also publicly reaffirmed its commitment to the series. Jane Wiseman, the streamer's head of originals, recently confirmed Sheridan was "writing right now" and explicitly promised, "We have more Landman coming."
Whenever it arrives, Season 3 has plenty of unfinished business waiting. Thornton's Tommy ended Season 2 preparing to launch his own oil company alongside his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), and son Cooper (Jacob Lofland), while Demi Moore's Cami Miller remained at M-Tex following a massive gamble that could put her directly at odds with Tommy.
Jordan has teased that the next chapter won't be dialing down the insanity.
"It's going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like season 1 and season 2 have been," he said. "Billy Bob and everybody, we're all ready to get back to work."
So, Season 3 is coming. Sheridan is working on scripts that are circulating, and the cast is preparing to return to Fort Worth.
The bad news? The wait for Landman just got a whole lot longer.