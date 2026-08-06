‘Landman’ Season 3 Filming Pushed Back to September

Despite shifting timelines after earlier May and late-August targets, Jordan says the Fort Worth–based cast is “very excited” to reunite, is unconcerned about his character’s future, and praises Sheridan as a tireless, uncompromising mentor and favorite writer.

Jordan says Sheridan is actively writing and promises 10 “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild” episodes, noting that scripts are already in cast members’ hands but being guarded like classified material.

James Jordan says production on Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ drama Landman Season 3 has been pushed from an expected August start to September, with filming running through the first quarter of next year.

Landman fans will have to wait a little longer before Tommy Norris heads back to the oil patch. After months of cast members pointing to an August production start, star James Jordan has confirmed that Season 3 has been pushed back. The delay isn't dramatic, but it does shift the timeline for one of Paramount+'s biggest hits as Taylor Sheridan continues putting the finishing touches on the next chapter. Speaking at the premiere of Lioness, Jordan revealed that filming is now expected to begin in September, not August as previously planned.

"Taylor is writing as we speak," Jordan told Us Weekly. "It's going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes—just like season 1 and season 2 have been." Jordan added that the production plans have changed, saying, "We start that sometime in September and we'll shoot that through the first quarter of next year." As for when fans can actually expect to watch it? "Then we should have it out… I don't know when. It's up to the powers that be." The revised schedule marks a noticeable shift from what the cast had been saying throughout the spring and summer. Billy Bob Thornton previously revealed that cameras would begin rolling in late August, after an earlier target of May had already been pushed back. Despite the delay, there doesn't appear to be any concern behind the scenes. Jordan said the cast is eager to reunite in Fort Worth, where Landman has filmed much of its first two seasons. "Everybody's very excited to get back to work," he said. "We're pumped to get back to the Fort Worth area and shoot season 3."

Jordan also revealed Sheridan has already started sending scripts to the cast—even if they're being treated like classified documents. "I've got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone," he said. "I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek… it's going to be amazing." The actor has become one of Sheridan's closest collaborators. Their partnership stretches back to Wind River in 2017 and now spans nearly every corner of Sheridan's television empire, including Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Landman. That relationship also explains why Jordan has little anxiety about his own future on the series, even after Landman proved it isn't afraid to kill off major characters like Jon Hamm's Monty Miller. "No, I would not be concerned," Jordan said when asked whether Dale's return was in jeopardy. "I don't know everything, but I would not be concerned."