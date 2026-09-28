Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Landman’ Season 3 Finally Starts Filming After Months of Delays

Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date, though current estimates point to spring or summer 2027.

The 10-episode season follows Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris as he builds CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle with Gallino’s backing while Demi Moore’s Cami Miller controls M-Tex.

Landman Season 3 has started filming in North Texas after months of delays, with James Jordan announcing, “Up n runnin’ and back after it!”

Billy Bob Thornton is officially back in the oil patch. After months of shifting production dates, Landman Season 3 has finally started filming, with James Jordan confirming that cameras are rolling on the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ hit. According to Fox News, Jordan, who plays Tommy Norris' longtime right-hand man Dale Bradley, shared a photo from the set and delivered the update fans have been waiting for. “Up n runnin’ and back after it!” he wrote.

It's a short announcement after a surprisingly long wait. Thornton initially said production could begin as early as May, but the timeline shifted later into the summer. By August, cameras still weren't rolling, and Jordan eventually revealed that the cast was looking at a September start, with production expected to continue “through the first quarter of next year.” September has delivered—and Landman is returning to Texas to find an entirely different power structure waiting for Tommy. Season 2 ended with Thornton's corporate fixer getting pushed out of M-Tex and responding by building something of his own. Tommy launched CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle with backing from Gallino, Andy Garcia's increasingly powerful cartel boss, while assembling a team that includes Cooper (Jacob Lofland), Nate (Colm Feore), Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), and Dale. That leaves Demi Moore's Cami Miller controlling M-Tex while Tommy attempts to build a rival operation from the ground up, turning the Season 2 finale into what co-creator Christian Wallace has called a “reset” for the series.

Sheridan isn't finished writing that reset, either. “Between Tulsa and Landman, which Taylor is writing right now. Frisco, Dutton, Madison, we have a lot of business, and we’re going to be in business for time to come,” Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman recently said. She later made the network's commitment explicit: “We have more Landman coming.” Jordan has already gotten an early look at what's ahead—and he's guarding it closely. “I’ve got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right on this phone,” he previously revealed. “I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek. I really have to read it later, but it’s going to be amazing.” He revealed that Sheridan is preparing another 10 episodes, and despite the dramatic overhaul to Tommy’s professional life, Jordan says the series isn't abandoning what made its first two seasons work.