Sneakers

First Look: Puma Hali 2

Designer Salehe Bembury shares up-close look at Tyrese Haliburton's second Puma sneaker.

Tyrese Haliburton's Puma Hali 2
Tyrese Haliburton's Puma Hali 2. Via @salehebembury

Shortly after Tyrese Haliburton was spotted in his second signature sneaker from Puma, the Hali 2, at the Indiana Pacers 2026 Media Day, Salehe Bembury—the shoe’s designer—shared an in-hand look on Instagram.

While no further details on the model were given, the images reveal a design that appears to be an evolution on the Puma Hali 1. Details carried over include the low-cut upper, Big Cat logo on the heel, an external heel counter, and Nitro cushioning in the midsole. Haliburton’s signature logo can be found on both the tongue and rear medial panel. The colorway worn for Media Day, and shared by Bembury, features a neon green-to-red gradient midsole, yellow mesh upper with a bold blue overlay, and neon green tongue, laces, and logo.

The 2026-27 NBA season will mark Haliburton’s first action since tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Earlier in the series, Haliburton hit the game-winning shot in Game 1, on the same night he debuted the Puma Hali 1.

No release details have been provided yet by Haliburton, Bembury, or Puma, on the Hali 2. Check out a closer look below.

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