Shortly after Tyrese Haliburton was spotted in his second signature sneaker from Puma, the Hali 2, at the Indiana Pacers 2026 Media Day, Salehe Bembury—the shoe’s designer—shared an in-hand look on Instagram.

While no further details on the model were given, the images reveal a design that appears to be an evolution on the Puma Hali 1. Details carried over include the low-cut upper, Big Cat logo on the heel, an external heel counter, and Nitro cushioning in the midsole. Haliburton’s signature logo can be found on both the tongue and rear medial panel. The colorway worn for Media Day, and shared by Bembury, features a neon green-to-red gradient midsole, yellow mesh upper with a bold blue overlay, and neon green tongue, laces, and logo.