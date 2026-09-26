Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Todd Tucker's Divorce Doc: 'They Did Not Choose to Do It'

Burruss confirmed their divorce became official around March 28; the former couple continues to co-parent Ace and Blaze.

Burruss said Tucker pitched Til Divorce Do Us Part multiple times without success and criticized him for sensationalizing private details of their marriage during its promotion.

Kandi Burruss says her intimate one-woman show, I Do, I Did, I’m Done, differs from ex-husband Todd Tucker’s divorce series because she collected attendees’ phones and kept the performances private.

Kandi Burruss is drawing a clear line between telling her story and turning a divorce into a public spectacle. During a sit-down with CNN anchor Audie Cornish, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed the growing conversation surrounding ex-husband Todd Tucker's upcoming project, Til Divorce Do Us Part, revealing that the series had already struggled to find a home before its current rollout. "He's tried to pitch the show multiple times," Burruss said. "They did not choose to do it."

Her comments arrive just days after Tucker intensified promotion for the project, which promises viewers "what went down behind closed doors" during their marriage. The series has expanded into an unlikely gathering of Real Housewives alumni and former partners, with Apollo Nida, Peter Thomas, Ralph Pittman Jr. and Dennis McKinley all appearing alongside Tucker and his divorce attorney, Randy Kessler. Cornish admitted she wasn't exactly sold on the concept. "The man who shall not be named—Kandi's former partner—has a new project," she joked. "Not to be a hater, but I really don't want to see the men. One of the things I loved about Real Housewives, it was centering the story of women. Many over the age of 40. And I didn't really want to know about the dudes on the side." Burruss suggested that reaction is exactly why the project struggled to gain traction.

"Because I think a lot of people feel the way that you do," she replied. The conversation also addressed comparisons between Tucker's project and Burruss' own one-woman production, I Do, I Did, I'm Done, which she confirmed was inspired by the end of their marriage. Asked whether the show centered on past relationships, Burruss answered plainly: "The divorce I just came out of." She also confirmed that the split is now final. "Yeah, it's official," Burruss said. "March 28th or something, it was official."