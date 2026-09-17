Kandi Burruss Slams Todd Tucker for Airing Their Sex Life: ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done!’

Tucker has expanded the project into ticketed screenings and live Q&As featuring several RHOA exes, while promoting it as his side of what happened “behind closed doors.”

“His current behavior has only confirmed that I did the right thing by getting divorced,” Burruss said, adding, “I Do, I Did, I’m Done!”

Kandi Burruss accused ex-husband Todd Tucker of exploiting their private sex life for publicity after his Til Divorce Do Us Part trailer revealed that they invited other adults into their marriage.

Kandi Burruss apparently has a limit to how much of her former marriage Todd Tucker can turn into promotional material—and he just found it. As Tucker builds a post-divorce entertainment rollout around the end of their nearly 12-year marriage, the RHOA alum is publicly calling out her ex. The breaking point came after Tucker revealed in a trailer for Til Divorce Do Us Part that the former couple regularly invited other adults into their marriage. “A man who has already hurt me to my core is furthering the damage by choosing to sensationalize our sex life to stretch his five minutes of fame,” Burruss told People. “What consensually happens between a husband and wife in the privacy of their marriage is exactly that—private.”

Then came the part that sounded considerably less like a request for privacy. “His current behavior has only confirmed that I did the right thing by getting divorced,” Burruss said. “I Do, I Did, I’m Done!” The comments land differently considering just how much Tucker has built around the divorce since the couple settled their case in March. Til Divorce Do Us Part began as what Tucker described as an attempt to document his post-divorce journey. “I never thought this would be my story,” he previously wrote. “I made mistakes and I hope some can learn from my journey.” Since then, the project has grown into a full Real Housewives of Atlanta exes universe. Apollo Nida, Peter Thomas, Ralph Pittman Jr., and Dennis McKinley are involved, while Tucker's divorce attorney, Randy Kessler, has also appeared in promotional footage. And Tucker isn't exactly hiding the Kandi connection.

Promotional material for the project tells prospective ticket buyers, “Kandi’s tour gave you one side. This is the other side. What she didn’t say. What went down behind closed doors.” Tucker is taking the project to ticketed screenings in New York, Detroit, and Chicago alongside his unreleased film Don't Bring Your Man to Atlanta. The events also include a meet-and-greet and a live Q&A where audiences are encouraged to ask Tucker anything. That's a significant shift from where Burruss and Tucker appeared to be only a few months ago. The two traveled to Bermuda with Ace, 10, and Blaze, 6, in June, with Burruss joking on camera about Tucker suddenly reading Daily Prayers for Men. “We was married for almost 12 years, and that man ain’t never had no Prayers for Men book,” she joked. “Now we divorced and he wanna be out here on the beach, well out on the pool with his Daily Prayers for Men book.”

She even conceded, “That’s a good thing,” before landing the punchline: “He should’ve started praying a long time ago.”