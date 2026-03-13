‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Reaches Quick Divorce Settlement With Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have reached a divorce settlement just four months after publicly announcing the end of their marriage, bringing to a close a relationship that began on reality television and lasted more than a decade. According to documents filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, and obtained by People, the former couple finalized terms of the divorce on March 11 following a custody-related dispute.

She added that the transition would mark a personal reset. “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth,” Burruss said, while also asking supporters for “privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.” The couple’s story dates back to 2011, when Burruss met Tucker while he was working as a producer during season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to an engagement in January 2013 and a wedding in April 2014. During their marriage, Burruss and Tucker built a blended family together. They share son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 6, while Burruss is also the mother to daughter Riley, 23. Tucker also has a daughter, Kaela, 29, from a previous relationship. Even amid the divorce process, Burruss said the pair has tried to remain cooperative for their children. “For the most part, even if we argue, we still try to be nice to each other,” she explained, noting they recently attended their son’s basketball game together. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure that all of our kids are happy and that they don’t feel the brunt of our drama.”