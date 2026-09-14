Todd Tucker Recruits Apollo Nida and More ‘RHOA’ Exes for Messy Divorce Reality Show

Burruss has said a “specific situation” ended the marriage but declined to elaborate; the former couple settled their divorce in March after a custody battle involving their children, Ace and Blaze.

Tucker promises his side of his split from Kandi Burruss through ticketed October screenings in New York, Detroit, and Chicago, paired with his film Don't Bring Your Man to Atlanta, live Q&As, and meet-and-greets.

Todd Tucker recruited Apollo Nida, Peter Thomas, Dennis McKinley, and Ralph Pittman Jr. for Til Divorce Do Us Part, his post-divorce reality project featuring men connected to RHOA stars.

Todd Tucker is assembling an increasingly familiar group of Real Housewives of Atlanta exes for his post-divorce reality project—and Apollo Nida is officially joining the party. Tucker revealed an expanded lineup for Til Divorce Do Us Part, his upcoming project about navigating life after his divorce from Kandi Burruss. In a new promo posted to Instagram, Tucker names Nida, Peter Thomas, Dennis McKinley, and Ralph Pittman Jr. among the men involved. “Oh, yall thought @apollonida03 wasn’t down?!” Tucker wrote on Instagram before tagging the rest of the crew and declaring, “Fellas, it’s our time.”

That lineup comes with considerable RHOA history. Nida was married to Phaedra Parks, Thomas to Cynthia Bailey, and Pittman to Drew Sidora, while McKinley was engaged to Porsha Williams. Nida, in particular, brings one of the franchise’s more complicated histories. His marriage to Parks unraveled while he was facing federal charges, and in 2014 he received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud. His time on RHOA also included volatile confrontations and his eventual admission that he lied about Kenya Moore propositioning him. Tucker's project is being positioned as more than a traditional reality-show rollout. Til Divorce Do Us Part will premiere as part of a ticketed event alongside Tucker's unreleased film, Don't Bring Your Man to Atlanta, starring Shamea Morton-Mwangi, Mikhail Keize, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Adiz “Bambi” Benson and Rod Minger. Screenings are currently scheduled in New York, Detroit and Chicago throughout October, with additional cities promised. The marketing isn't being subtle about what Tucker intends to discuss. Promotional material bills the show as the counterpoint to Burruss' public account of their breakup: “Kandi’s tour gave you one side. This is the other side. What she didn’t say. What went down behind closed doors.”

Each ticket also includes a live Q&A where attendees can “ask him anything,” along with a Tucker meet-and-greet. That's a considerable escalation from Tucker's first teaser, which opened with a framed wedding photo of him and Burruss before showing him visibly emotional. “Divorce is never easy!” he wrote then. “I never thought this would be my story. I made mistakes and I hope some can learn from my journey.” Burruss has discussed the breakup publicly, though she has deliberately stopped short of revealing what caused it. During a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen that she decided the marriage was over the previous July. “In July was when I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I can't do this no more,’” she said. When Cohen asked whether a particular incident prompted the decision, Burruss confirmed it: “Yeah, it was a specific situation that happened.” Then came the boundary: “I'm not talking about it on Watch What Happens.”