Todd Tucker Turns Kandi Burruss Divorce into New Reality Show with Other ‘RHOA’ Ex-Husbands

Tucker and Burruss reached a settlement after a custody battle and continue co-parenting Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6, while their restaurant group faces a $140,509.10 settlement payment.

The teaser brings in fellow RHOA-connected figures Ralph Pittman and Fatum Alford, along with Tucker’s divorce attorney Randy Kessler.

Todd Tucker unveiled a reality project about rebuilding his life after divorcing Kandi Burruss, saying he wants viewers to learn from his mistakes.

Todd Tucker is wasting little time putting his post-Kandi Burruss life on camera. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer has unveiled a teaser for a new reality project centered on his life after divorce—and this isn't exactly a solo healing journey. Tucker has pulled together several familiar faces from the RHOA orbit, including other men whose marriages played out on Bravo before ending in divorce.

The teaser makes clear that Tucker's marriage will be part of the story. It opens on a framed photo of Tucker and Burruss from their 2014 wedding, then cuts to Tucker standing outside, wiping his face. From there, the footage moves into his new reality: conversations, new encounters, and appearances from people who have experienced their own very public breakups. “Divorce is never easy!” Tucker wrote alongside the teaser. “I want to share my journey post-divorce. I never thought this would be my story. I made mistakes, and I hope some can learn from my journey.” And then things get very Atlanta. Ralph Pittman, the estranged husband of former RHOA star Drew Sidora, appears in the project, giving Tucker at least one castmate who knows exactly what it's like to have a marriage—and its collapse—become Bravo business. Fatum Alford, another familiar face to RHOA viewers, also turns up in the teaser, arriving at Tucker's door with a fruit pie. Even Tucker's divorce attorney is getting camera time. Randy Kessler, the Atlanta family-law attorney representing Tucker, appears in the project. Kessler has become a familiar name in Atlanta’s high-profile celebrity divorces.

Tucker and Burruss reached a divorce settlement in March, only four months after publicly announcing their split. The former couple agreed to terms following a custody battle, with the court ordering them to submit their final judgment, parenting plan, child-support paperwork, and other documents. Burruss had already made clear that the public timeline wasn't the whole story. “It happened in July,” she told Andy Cohen during a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “In July was when I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I can't do this no more.’” When Cohen asked whether there had been a specific breaking point, Burruss didn't dodge the question—she just declined to provide the details. “Yeah, it was a specific situation that happened,” she said. “I'm not talking about it on Watch What Happens.”