Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Says a Shaman Told Him Sofía Vergara’s Ex Put a Curse on Him

In his memoir 'Bloodlines,' the actor reveals how a mysterious illness, a startling phone call, and a New Orleans connection rattled him.

Joe Manganiello Reveals He Went to Cuba for a Santeria Ritual Because Sofia Vergara 'Put a Curse' on Him
Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Joe Manganiello writes in his memoir Bloodlines that a Cuban shaman blamed his unexplained illness and intestinal problems on a curse allegedly arranged by one of Sofía Vergara’s exes.
  • Manganiello suspected Vergara’s former fiancé Nick Loeb because of his New Orleans ties and considered traveling to Ecuador for the shaman’s cleansing and protection ritual.
  • He also recalls rejecting a friend’s offer to abduct and assault Loeb during Vergara’s legal battle over their frozen pre-embryos, saying his spiritual beliefs stopped him from retaliating.

Joe Manganiello was already struggling through a frightening, unexplained illness when a phone call sent the situation in an entirely different direction. In his new memoir, Bloodlines, the actor says a shaman told him that an ex of his then-wife, Sofía Vergara, had put a curse on him because he was still in love with her.

The shaman, who was in Cuba, allegedly knew Manganiello was sick and dealing with intestinal problems before the actor explained why he was calling. That alone rattled him.

“There were members of my close family who didn’t know any of that, let alone some random guy on the phone,” Manganiello writes, according to Entertainment Weekly. He says he turned to Vergara with a look “equal parts fear, anger, and disbelief.”

Then came the supposed answer: someone from Vergara’s past had arranged for the curse in New Orleans, according to Manganiello’s recollection. The shaman reportedly said Manganiello needed cleansing and protection and offered to meet him in Ecuador because he couldn't travel to the United States.

Manganiello says he began mentally running through Vergara’s former relationships before landing on businessman Nick Loeb, her ex-fiancé. Vergara and Loeb split in May 2014, and she began dating Manganiello weeks later. The actor writes that Loeb’s connection to New Orleans—he attended Tulane University—made the shaman’s allegation feel even more unsettling.

“Why did the most insane thing I’d ever heard have to make so much f*cking sense?” Manganiello writes. He says he pulled out his phone and began searching for flights to Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015, separated in 2023 and finalized their divorce in 2024. During their relationship, Vergara also fought a years-long court battle with Loeb over frozen pre-embryos created while they were together. In 2021, a judge permanently barred Loeb from using the embryos to create a child without Vergara’s written consent.

Manganiello also writes about how intensely protective he became of Vergara during that period. He recalls a friend with private-security connections offering to have Loeb abducted and assaulted—an offer he says he did not accept.

“The spiritual part of me won out,” Manganiello writes, explaining that he worried about the consequences of retaliating.

Bloodlines is out now.

Related Stories

Joe Manganiello in a black tuxedo and Sofia Vergara in a gold embellished gown at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Says Sofía Vergara Refused to Hug Him During Life-Threatening Health Battle

The actor reflects on his painful health battle and its impact on his marriage to Vergara.

Mark Elibert16 hours ago
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara Ridiculed Him Over Adopted Dog During Health Scare

In his memoir 'Bloodlines,' the actor says his then-wife refused to hug him, and mocked him for the chihuahua that helped him at a time when he was dealing with a seven-year illness.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Son Mason Said He Was 'Speed-Parented' After 'Jerry Maguire' Oscar Win
Pop Culture

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s ‘Jerry Maguire’ Fame Shaped His Son’s View

The ‘Scream’ and ‘Love, Victor’ star opens up about growing up amid Cuba’s Oscar fame and how 'speed-parenting' shaped their relationship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox Has Declined to Be in Upcoming Documentary About Him: 'She Said No'
2
Pop CultureThe 20 Best Horror Movies From The Past 20 Years, Ranked
3
Music50 Cent Says J. Cole Sitting Out the Kendrick-Drake War Cost Him More Than Anyone
4
BetsTravis Etienne Injury Update: When Will Saints RB Return?
5
Pop CultureAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Married, and a County Clerk Gave It Away
6
Pop Culture'Crystal Lake,' Starring Linda Cardellini, Is the Highest-Rated 'Friday the 13th' Franchise Entry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App