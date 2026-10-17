'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Claps Back at GoFundMe Critics Amid ALS Battle

Key Takeaways
- Jenny Slatten shut down critics of the GoFundMe supporting her ALS care, writing, “You can have the money if I can have your health.”
- The 90 Day Fiancé star is growing weaker, can barely speak, and relies on her husband, Sumit Singh, as her primary caregiver while taking ALS medications that leave her exhausted.
- Slatten revealed her diagnosis in May after learning she had ALS in December 2025, and fellow cast member Sarper Guven has organized sold-out comedy benefits to help fund her care.
Jenny Slatten is fighting ALS—and she has zero patience left for people criticizing the fundraiser helping pay for her care.
The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite fired back on Facebook on Oct. 16 with a devastatingly simple message aimed at people questioning her GoFundMe.
“For all those people who are mad about the GoFundMe for my ALS, you can have the money if I can have your health,” she wrote.
That line hits differently given just how quickly Slatten’s condition has deteriorated. A recent update on the GoFundMe page from her friend Penny said Jenny is getting “weaker by the day” and now “hardly speaks” because talking has become painful.
She is also taking Edaravone and Riluzole, two medications used in ALS treatment, along with B12, melatonin and magnesium. Penny said the medications also leave her exhausted.
“Sumit speaks more for her and is the main spokesperson for his wife,” Penny wrote. “Sumit is Jenny’s main caregiver and doing a great job each day.”
Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, have defended the fundraiser before. The couple previously explained that Jenny does not want to become “a burden” to her three daughters in the United States, while Sumit has said returning to the U.S. is not an easy option.
His visa situation is complicated, and Jenny can no longer travel alone.
Meanwhile, viewers have watched ALS take more from her in real time.
In August, Sumit posted a video showing how badly ALS had affected Jenny’s speech. When he asked if she wanted to say something to fans, Jenny slowly answered, “No, I can’t talk.”
Sumit then explained, “Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing and it’s starting to show more in her talk, like, it’s hard for her to talk now.”
Jenny publicly revealed her ALS diagnosis in May, though she had been diagnosed in December 2025. Her symptoms had started roughly a year earlier and included frightening choking episodes while drinking water.
The wider 90 Day Fiancé universe has also stepped in to help. Sarper Guven organized Stand Up for Jenny comedy benefits to raise money for her care, with the first show selling out and another performance added afterward.