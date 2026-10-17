'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jenny Slatten Claps Back at GoFundMe Critics Amid ALS Battle

Slatten revealed her diagnosis in May after learning she had ALS in December 2025, and fellow cast member Sarper Guven has organized sold-out comedy benefits to help fund her care.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is growing weaker, can barely speak, and relies on her husband, Sumit Singh, as her primary caregiver while taking ALS medications that leave her exhausted.

Jenny Slatten shut down critics of the GoFundMe supporting her ALS care, writing, “You can have the money if I can have your health.”

Jenny Slatten is fighting ALS—and she has zero patience left for people criticizing the fundraiser helping pay for her care. The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite fired back on Facebook on Oct. 16 with a devastatingly simple message aimed at people questioning her GoFundMe. “For all those people who are mad about the GoFundMe for my ALS, you can have the money if I can have your health,” she wrote.