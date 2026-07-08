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Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.

Marcellus Wiley Was Hit with a $500K Lawsuit Months Before His Domestic Violence Arrest
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Marcellus Wiley's legal troubles didn't begin with his July 4 arrest. Months before the former NFL defensive lineman was booked on a domestic battery charge in Florida, Wiley and his company were already facing a separate courtroom battle after a bank accused them of failing to repay a $500,000 business loan.

According to a lawsuit filed in December 2025 and obtained by TMZ, Preferred Bank claims Wiley and his company, Dat Dude Entertainment, borrowed $500,000 in May 2023 with an agreement to repay the balance within a year. The bank alleges the loan was never repaid and says it also never received the accrued interest it was owed.

Court filings claim the bank granted multiple extensions through December 2025 before ultimately filing suit to recover the money.

The financial dispute is now unfolding alongside a much more serious legal and personal crisis. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Wiley was arrested in Orlando after his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Annemarie Wiley, accused him of becoming physical during an argument at a hotel where the couple was staying with their children.

According to the arrest affidavit, Annemarie told police Wiley intentionally poked her in the cheek while standing over their bed and threatened to kill her. She also told officers she wanted him removed from the hotel room because she feared "he might get physical again" and planned to file for divorce once she returned to Los Angeles.

Wiley has publicly denied the allegations. In a statement posted to X following his arrest, he thanked supporters before insisting, "I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I'm certain the truth will prevail."

He also said he could not discuss the case further because it had become a legal matter, writing, "My greatest responsibility is protecting my babies... I have to handle this differently."

Since the arrest, the situation has escalated dramatically. Annemarie has officially filed for divorce and obtained a no-contact order against Wiley while seeking custody of the couple's three children.

In court documents, she alleges the Orlando incident was part of what she described as "a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation."

Her filing includes allegations dating back more than a decade, including claims that Wiley raped her in 2012, assaulted her on multiple occasions over the years, and exercised financial control by borrowing $100,000 from her and allegedly running up another $100,000 in credit card debt.

Those allegations have not been proven in court.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233), texting "START" to 88788, or visiting TheHotline.org for free, confidential support available 24 hours a day.

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