Halle Berry Lists $12M Mansion With Notorious Past as Custody War Heats Up

Key Takeaways
- Halle Berry listed her longtime Sunset Strip estate for $11.995 million as her custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez intensifies.
- The 5,900-square-foot compound features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, studio, pool, spa, gym, and meditation garden, and previously hosted the infamous 2012 fight between Martinez and Gabriel Aubry.
- Berry denies Martinez’s allegation that she choked their 13-year-old son, Maceo, while a judge will allow him to testify only about the requested restraining order and Berry’s daughter Nahla says she “never saw anything abusive.”
Halle Berry is ready to part ways with her nearly $12 million Hollywood Hills mansion, a property with its own history of family drama. The Oscar-winning actress has listed her longtime Sunset Strip estate just as her custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez takes another turn, with a judge now allowing their 13-year-old son, Maceo, to testify in a hearing involving allegations of abuse.
According to TMZ, Berry put the property on the market earlier this month for $11,995,000, days after Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against her.
And the mansion has already witnessed one notorious showdown involving two of Berry's former partners.
Back on Thanksgiving Day in 2012, Martinez and Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry got into a physical altercation at the property. Aubry, who shares daughter Nahla with Berry, suffered visible facial injuries in the confrontation, which made national headlines and intensified scrutiny of the actress's custody arrangements at the time.
Now, the same estate is back in the headlines as Berry prepares to sell.
Built in 1926, the 5,900-square-foot compound sits on more than 25,000 square feet of land and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across three structures. The property includes a three-bedroom main residence, a separate guest house, and a standalone studio.
Amenities are plentiful. The property features a private gym, massage room, swimming pool, spa, and bar with a kitchenette. Outside, prospective buyers will find a fire pit, pizza oven, shaded dining areas, and a meditation garden. Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates is the listing agent.
But the sale timing isn't the only development putting Berry back in the spotlight.
Martinez recently accused the actress of choking Maceo during a September 26 confrontation involving a virtual reality video game. Berry has denied abusing her son, maintaining that the incident involved roughhousing rather than an assault.
The custody dispute has since escalated, with Martinez claiming Maceo photographed his mother after the alleged confrontation because he feared nobody would believe his account.
Martinez has also accused Berry of pushing a "false narrative" about their son's medical treatment, describing her October 5 emergency court filing as "retaliatory." Berry and Martinez have offered conflicting accounts of their son's care.
In another development, TMZ reported that a judge has agreed to let Maceo testify, but only on a specific issue. His testimony will be "limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order," according to the ruling.
Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, has meanwhile defended her mother in a sworn declaration, stating, "I never observed anything abusive about her parenting."