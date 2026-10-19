Halle Berry Lists $12M Mansion With Notorious Past as Custody War Heats Up

Berry denies Martinez’s allegation that she choked their 13-year-old son, Maceo, while a judge will allow him to testify only about the requested restraining order and Berry’s daughter Nahla says she “never saw anything abusive.”

The 5,900-square-foot compound features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a guest house, studio, pool, spa, gym, and meditation garden, and previously hosted the infamous 2012 fight between Martinez and Gabriel Aubry.

Halle Berry listed her longtime Sunset Strip estate for $11.995 million as her custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez intensifies.

Halle Berry is ready to part ways with her nearly $12 million Hollywood Hills mansion, a property with its own history of family drama. The Oscar-winning actress has listed her longtime Sunset Strip estate just as her custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez takes another turn, with a judge now allowing their 13-year-old son, Maceo, to testify in a hearing involving allegations of abuse. According to TMZ, Berry put the property on the market earlier this month for $11,995,000, days after Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against her. And the mansion has already witnessed one notorious showdown involving two of Berry's former partners.