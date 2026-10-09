Gene Deal Claims Gloria Velez Was a Federal Informant: ‘Don't She Know People Know?’

Velez is preparing to launch General Population, a podcast inspired by her clash with Cam’ron, Mase, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson over jokes about former video vixens.

Deal called Cam’ron’s mention of him an “alley-oop,” said he plans to capitalize on the attention, and promoted his bodyguard memoirs.

Gene Deal accused Gloria Velez of cooperating with federal authorities and sending people to jail, but he provided no evidence, names, or specific cases.

Gene Deal isn't holding back about his opinion on Gloria Velez. The former Bad Boy bodyguard has accused the one-time video vixen of being a federal informant, making the explosive allegation as Velez prepares to launch a podcast inspired by her ongoing feud with Cam'ron, Mase, and Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson. In a video on MRECK TV’s Shots Fired, Deal claimed Velez had cooperated with federal authorities in their investigations into hip-hop stars, but he offered no evidence to back up the accusation. "I'm not going to talk about the Gloria Velez thing right now," Deal began, before doing exactly that. "She still want her name out there when she was a federal informant? Do she know people know that about her?"

Deal then accused Velez of “sending them dudes to jail and snitching on” people, though he didn’t identify any alleged cases or defendants, or provide any documentation to support his claims. "Don't she know people know that? Wow," he added. "I guess she don't care." Deal's comments came after Cam'ron brought up his name while responding to Velez, but the former bodyguard insisted he wasn't offended by the mention. Quite the opposite. "Cam'ron threw me an alley-oop," Deal said, likening the shoutout to an assist on the basketball court. "He knew I was a big man in the paint. Knew I could jump back in the day. So, he threw me an alley." Deal also said he could have capitalized on the attention immediately but chose not to. "I could have got on that and ran with the algorithm and spoke about that, but I didn't," he explained. "I will, but I didn't."

He also used the opportunity to promote his books, including My World of Bodyguarding a Hip Hop Star, Life After Death When Bodyguarding a Hip Hop Star, and The Downfall and Reckoning of Bodyguarding a Hip Hop Star. Meanwhile, Velez is preparing to launch General Population, a podcast that directly references the remark that sparked the controversy. "ATTENTION, GENERAL POPULATION!" she announced on social media. "For once, EVERYBODY is invited!"

The former model promised "no VIP section, no special treatment, and definitely no sugarcoating," but she hasn’t announced a premiere date or guest list. The dispute began when the It Is What It Is hosts questioned what happened to video vixens after their music-video careers ended, joking about whether they returned to the "general population." Velez, whose credits include Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'," DMX's "What These Bitches Want," and Ja Rule's "Holla Holla," rejected the premise. "We were never aliens, inmates, or some separate species," she responded. "We were women working in entertainment. Then we grew up." She later suggested that women from her era could tell their own stories about the men they encountered in the industry.

"We saw things, we heard things, we know things," Velez said. "And many women stayed quiet, not because there was nothing to say, but because we understood that destroying somebody's life for entertainment wasn't necessary."