Gene Deal Flames Fellow Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds, Makes BMF ‘Snitch’ Claim About Paul Offord

Deal criticized Bonds for taking the dispute online instead of contacting him privately and dismissed the idea of settling their feud together on a podcast.

Deal argued that Bonds had the Bad Boy timeline wrong and claimed Paul Offord—the man who allegedly brought Bonds into the security operation—“snitched on BMF,” though he offered no evidence.

Gene Deal stood by his claim that Diddy made a comment about drugging women during the Making the Band era, rejecting Roger Bonds’ accusation that he fabricated the story.

Gene Deal isn’t letting Roger Bonds call him a liar without returning fire. The former Bad Boy security figure and frequent MRECKTV guest unloaded on Bonds during a new edition of the platform’s Shots Fired podcast after Bonds publicly challenged Deal’s account of an alleged incident from the Making the Band era. Deal not only stood by his story, but he questioned Bonds’ own Bad Boy credentials and dragged some messy BMF history into the dispute. “I ain’t got no reason to lie,” Deal said. “And I ain’t got no reason to even speak to you about this, bro.”

The beef started after Bonds accused Deal of fabricating a story about Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly making a comment about drugging women. Bonds, who worked security for Combs during the 2000s, said Deal simply wasn’t around when the incident supposedly happened. “Gene Deal just straight up and lied,” Bonds said. “If I’m not a part of it or I’m not there, I’m not speaking on it.” Deal’s response was essentially: check the timeline. He argued that the incident happened while Da Band was still involved with MTV’s Making the Band and had not yet fully transitioned into the Bad Boy operation Bonds described. Deal also said Tony Dofat and others were in the studio when the alleged remark was made. “For you to say that I wasn’t there when Da Band came—they was at MTV,” Deal fired back. “They wasn’t fully at Bad Boy.”

From there, Deal began breaking down what he said was Bad Boy’s actual security structure at the time. He claimed he and the late Anthony “Wolf” Jones were among the few security personnel operating under their own contracts, while others came through Greengate Security. That’s when the conversation veered into BMF territory. Deal named the late Paul Offord as the person who brought Bonds into the operation, then made an explosive allegation about Offord’s past. “Paul Offord is the same [guy] that brought you in,” Deal said. “The same [guy] that snitched on BMF.” Deal offered no documentation during the segment to substantiate the BMF claim, and he did not accuse Bonds himself of informing on Black Mafia Family. Instead, Deal used Offord’s alleged history while attacking Bonds’ attempt to question where Deal fit within the Bad Boy hierarchy.

The argument became increasingly personal from there. Deal said Bonds could have reached him privately through people they both know rather than taking the disagreement online. “If you had a problem with something I said,” Deal argued, there were multiple people Bonds could have contacted. “But no, you wanted to make this an internet thing.” Bonds has increasingly told his own story publicly in recent years and is now the author of Bonds: Loyalty, Lies, and the Life That Almost Killed Me, a memoir centered on his experiences with loyalty, incarceration, the entertainment business, and years spent working around powerful figures. But Deal made it clear that he isn’t interested in sharing a microphone with Bonds to settle this one.