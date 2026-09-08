Gloria Velez

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AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 06: Ma$e performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand/GloriaVelez/Instagram
Pop Culture

Gloria Velez Thanks Mase for Crediting Her as an ‘OG’ During Treasure Wilson’s Video Vixen Remarks

Velez applauded the rapper and podcaster for questioning Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson's comment about vixens returning to "general population."

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 minutes ago

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