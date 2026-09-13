Dakota Johnson and MGK Spark Dating Rumors After NYC Night Together

Johnson recently split from Role Model after previously dating Chris Martin, while MGK now co-parents with former fiancée Megan Fox.

Neither has addressed the sighting, though TMZ reports they met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding earlier this year.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly sparked dating rumors after arriving together at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York City.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly are suddenly at the center of dating rumors after turning up together in New York City—and their choice of destination isn't exactly helping quiet the chatter. Johnson and MGK were spotted arriving at Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment, according to TMZ. The two were photographed getting out of a black SUV and heading inside the building while Swift was reportedly out of town. Johnson wore an all-black look for the outing, while MGK showed up in a jacket with a large skeleton across the back. Neither Johnson nor MGK has said they're dating, and neither has commented after the sighting. TMZ reports the pair met at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this year.

Johnson is also newly single. The Materialists star recently split from singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, after the two were linked beginning in late 2025. Their relationship became increasingly visible earlier this year, including dinner dates and public displays of affection, before reports surfaced in August that they had quietly called it quits. Before Pillsbury, Johnson spent nearly eight years with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair began dating in 2017 and remained together until 2025. MGK arrives at this latest round of dating speculation with considerably more public relationship history of his own. The musician, born Colson Baker, was famously involved with Megan Fox after they met while working on Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. They announced their engagement in 2022, went through a series of highly publicized ups and downs before splitting while Fox was pregnant. They welcomed their daughter, Saga, in March 2025. Even after the breakup, however, MGK hasn't exactly stopped having fun with Fox publicly.