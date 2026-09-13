Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson and MGK Spark Dating Rumors After NYC Night Together

The pair were seen entering Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment just a few months after reportedly meeting at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Lord, Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly May Be Dating
Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage | Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly sparked dating rumors after arriving together at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York City.
  • Neither has addressed the sighting, though TMZ reports they met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding earlier this year.
  • Johnson recently split from Role Model after previously dating Chris Martin, while MGK now co-parents with former fiancée Megan Fox.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly are suddenly at the center of dating rumors after turning up together in New York City—and their choice of destination isn't exactly helping quiet the chatter.

Johnson and MGK were spotted arriving at Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment, according to TMZ. The two were photographed getting out of a black SUV and heading inside the building while Swift was reportedly out of town. Johnson wore an all-black look for the outing, while MGK showed up in a jacket with a large skeleton across the back.

Neither Johnson nor MGK has said they're dating, and neither has commented after the sighting. TMZ reports the pair met at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this year.

Johnson is also newly single. The Materialists star recently split from singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, after the two were linked beginning in late 2025. Their relationship became increasingly visible earlier this year, including dinner dates and public displays of affection, before reports surfaced in August that they had quietly called it quits.

Before Pillsbury, Johnson spent nearly eight years with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The pair began dating in 2017 and remained together until 2025.

MGK arrives at this latest round of dating speculation with considerably more public relationship history of his own.

The musician, born Colson Baker, was famously involved with Megan Fox after they met while working on Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. They announced their engagement in 2022, went through a series of highly publicized ups and downs before splitting while Fox was pregnant. They welcomed their daughter, Saga, in March 2025.

Even after the breakup, however, MGK hasn't exactly stopped having fun with Fox publicly.

When Fox returned to Instagram in March after an extended absence, she announced her comeback by writing, “I'm alive, new pics just dropped.” MGK promptly appeared beneath her new photo shoot with a response of his own: “stoked i have your phone number.”

Behind the jokes, the former couple's relationship had reportedly moved firmly into co-parenting territory. A source told People earlier this year that Fox and MGK “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.”

“Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the source continued.

Related Stories

Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph is Now 'Exclusive' with Glen Powell
Pop Culture

'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell Go Public With PDA-Filled NYC Date

The 'Landman' star joked her character needed a boyfriend — now she’s stepping out with Glen Powell. Here’s how their low-key romance turned serious.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
Meagan Good Calls Jonathan Majors Her 'Martin' in Birthday Post
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Calls Jonathan Majors Her 'Martin' in Birthday Post

The affectionate tribute revives the couple’s controversial Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King comparisons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKeith Lee and Wife Ronnie Share Steamy Cherry Moment During Usher Concert
2
MusicB.G. Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage in New Orleans, Asks Which Hand to Put Ring on
3
MusicDJ Akademiks Says Meek Mill Is Obsessed With Him: 'Goodbye Meek'
4
MusicLil Durk Speaks Out After Acquittal as 6ix9ine Mocks His Time Behind Bars
5
MusicLatto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open
6
Music50 Cent Salutes Lil Durk’s ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Drew Findling After Federal Acquittal

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App