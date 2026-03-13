Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Wants Jack Black to Play Her in 'Stripped Down' Movie

Inside the wild Hollywood plans for Bunnie Xo’s raw memoir, from Jelly Roll love story to her dream casting twist.

Bunnie Xo is Turning Her Memoir Into a Movie—And She Wants This Actor to Play Her
Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Bunnie Xo says the next chapter of her story is headed for Hollywood.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host recently revealed that her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, is being adapted into a feature film—and she already has an unexpected choice in mind for who should play her onscreen.

During a March 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bunnie Xo didn’t hesitate when asked who should take on the role. “Jack Black,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Listen, Jack Black is daddy, okay?”

She also explained that the project started long before a film deal was even a possibility.

“I didn’t write this book for money. I didn’t even know that I could make it on the New York Times bestseller list when I wrote this book,” she said. “I started writing it in 2019, and I just wanted to get my story out… and hopefully inspire somebody along the way.”

The movie adaptation is being developed by 101 Studios, the company behind major TV titles such as Yellowstone and Landman. The project is moving quickly as part of the studio’s first-look arrangement with Universal Pictures. Bunnie Xo released the memoir in February 2026, and the book quickly gained traction for its raw account of her life before fame.

The podcast host—whose real name is Alisa DeFord—has been open about the difficult experiences that shaped her path, including addiction, abuse, and years spent rebuilding her life.

Much of the memoir also explores her relationship with country star Jelly Roll, whom she married in 2016. Both have publicly discussed overcoming troubled pasts while building careers in entertainment.

The film announcement comes at a time when Bunnie has also been candid about more personal—and sometimes messy—parts of her life.

In November 2025, she told listeners she may have to report to jail after discovering that her driver’s license had been suspended due to an unpaid traffic ticket dating back to 2020.

Bunnie said she only learned about the issue after being pulled over by police, and a second traffic stop days later confirmed her license was still invalid.

“He’s like, ‘Sometime this week, you need to go down to the jail and book yourself in,’” she recalled on the podcast, adding that she had no idea she had been driving on a suspended license.

Despite the legal hiccup, Bunnie said she plans to handle it with the same transparency she brings to her show. “If I do—I'm going in glammed the f*ck up, baby, and I’m going to vlog it,” she told listeners.

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