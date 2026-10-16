More Details Emerge About Razvan and Landon’s Reported '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Firings

Neither TLC nor the accused cast members have confirmed the reports, leaving producers to rework Razvan’s Emma-Jamal storyline and Landon’s pursuit of Chloe.

Production also reportedly dismissed Landon after investigating allegations that he repeatedly used the N-word, while other cast members refused to interact with him.

More details have emerged about how TLC reportedly removed Razvan from 90 Day: Hunt for Love after he allegedly directed a racial slur at Jamal during an explosive argument.

According to the account, Razvan was “definitely feeling Emma” before an “explosive argument” on set allegedly ended his run. During that confrontation, Razvan is accused of directing a racial slur at Jamal, which the account claims prompted TLC to terminate his contract and remove him from filming. Neither Razvan nor Jamal has publicly addressed the allegation, and TLC has not yet confirmed the reported firing. Landon’s exit reportedly came shortly afterward. Viewers met him in the premiere as the guy aggressively pursuing Chloe, only for her to dismiss him as “too country.” According to 90DayFianceUpdate, Landon continued showing interest in Chloe through the first two episodes before separate allegations surfaced that he used the N-word multiple times during production. The account says production conducted a brief investigation and then removed him from set. It also claims other cast members refused to interact with him after the incident.