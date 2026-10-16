More Details Emerge About Razvan and Landon’s Reported '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Firings

Key Takeaways
- More details have emerged about how TLC reportedly removed Razvan from 90 Day: Hunt for Love after he allegedly directed a racial slur at Jamal during an explosive argument.
- Production also reportedly dismissed Landon after investigating allegations that he repeatedly used the N-word, while other cast members refused to interact with him.
- Neither TLC nor the accused cast members have confirmed the reports, leaving producers to rework Razvan’s Emma-Jamal storyline and Landon’s pursuit of Chloe.
The off-camera scandal surrounding 90 Day: Hunt for Love Season 2 is getting uglier—and a little clearer.
New details from 90DayFianceUpdate, an Instagram account that frequently collaborates with cast members (including, most recently, Darcey and Stacey Silva), allege that two cast members, Razvan and Landon, were removed from filming in Puerto Rico after separate racial-slur incidents.
The account also corrected an earlier rumor involving newcomer Malik, saying he was not fired and there was no altercation between him and Jamal Menzies.
According to the account, Razvan was “definitely feeling Emma” before an “explosive argument” on set allegedly ended his run. During that confrontation, Razvan is accused of directing a racial slur at Jamal, which the account claims prompted TLC to terminate his contract and remove him from filming.
Neither Razvan nor Jamal has publicly addressed the allegation, and TLC has not yet confirmed the reported firing.
Landon’s exit reportedly came shortly afterward.
Viewers met him in the premiere as the guy aggressively pursuing Chloe, only for her to dismiss him as “too country.” According to 90DayFianceUpdate, Landon continued showing interest in Chloe through the first two episodes before separate allegations surfaced that he used the N-word multiple times during production.
The account says production conducted a brief investigation and then removed him from set. It also claims other cast members refused to interact with him after the incident.
Razvan’s disappearance from the initially announced lineup has been hanging over the season since before the premiere.
He was left out of TLC’s official lineup of seven returning cast members despite appearing in the trailer—and then showing up in the Oct. 5 premiere, where he quickly inserted himself into drama involving Emma and Jamal. Fans had already been asking when he would get the boot given the earlier reports.
Razvan’s ex, Amanda Wilhelm — who appeared with him on the original 90 Day Fiancé — did previously respond to the original report with three teapot emojis.
That leaves TLC with a complicated editing job.
Both men were clearly part of the Puerto Rico shoot. Razvan was embedded in the Emma-Jamal storyline, while Landon was introduced through Chloe. If the reported removals happened mid-production, producers now have to decide how much of those arcs remain onscreen—and how abruptly viewers will see them disappear.
The controversy also sits alongside a season already packed with recognizable 90 Day Fiancé names and built-in controversies.
Michael Ilesanmi entered Hunt for Love newly divorced from Angela Deem and admitted he has a crush on Brittany Banks. Brittany, who already knows Michael from Houston, said, “The messy part of me is like, ‘He’s looking good.’”
And the show’s entire second season is unfolding in Puerto Rico, where TLC has leaned hard into the island setting both onscreen and through a tourism-board partnership tied to the series.