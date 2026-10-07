‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Fans Ask Why Razvan Ciocoi Is Still Onscreen After Slur Rumor

The season marks Razvan’s first major franchise appearance since his breakup with Amanda Wilhelm and also features Michael Ilesanmi pursuing Brittany Banks after his divorce from Angela Deem.

Fans are waiting to see whether the show addresses reports that production sent Razvan home early for allegedly directing a racial slur at Jamal, though TLC and both men have not confirmed the claim.

Razvan Ciocoi returned in the Season 2 premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love and quickly entered drama involving Emma Perry and Jamal Menzies.

Razvan Ciocoi survived the Season 2 premiere of 90 Day: Hunt for Love. Now fans are watching the clock. The 90 Day Fiancé alum appeared in the Oct. 5 premiere despite being left out of TLC's official main cast rollout, immediately inserting himself into drama involving Emma Perry and Jamal Menzies. That would already be enough to get viewers talking. But months-old reports that Razvan was allegedly sent home early after using a racial slur against Jamal have turned every scene he's in into a countdown.

According to TV Insider, back in June, it was reported that Razvan was removed from filming in Puerto Rico after allegedly directing a racial slur at fellow cast member Jamal Menzies. Neither man has publicly addressed the allegation, and TLC has not confirmed that Razvan was sent home. Razvan's reappearance is notable for another reason: this is his first major 90 Day Fiancé run in nearly three years. He originally joined the franchise on Season 6 of Before the 90 Days while dating Amanda Wilhelm, a widowed mother of two who traveled to Romania to meet him after they connected online. TLC described Razvan at the time as a Romanian social media personality and actor, while fans quickly latched onto his influencer image and model looks. The relationship didn't last. By the Tell-All, Amanda and Razvan confirmed they had split, with questions about his influencer ambitions and whether he was ready to become part of her family looming over the breakup. Amanda has since moved on, entered another relationship, and welcomed another daughter.