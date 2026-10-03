'90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi Says He Left Angela Deem Because He 'Couldn't Take It Anymore'

Michael enters the Puerto Rico dating retreat with a crush on his Houston friend and castmate Brittany Banks, who admits she thinks he is “looking good.”

After rebuilding his life in Houston, Michael finalized his divorce weeks before filming 90 Day: Hunt for Love Season 2 and says he is “ready to mingle.”

Michael Ilesanmi says he left Angela Deem in February 2024 after waking up and realizing, “I can’t take it anymore,” ending their years-long 90 Day Fiancé relationship.

Michael Ilesanmi spent years trying to make things work with Angela Deem. Then one morning, he says he was done. Ahead of his return to the franchise on 90 Day: Hunt for Love Season 2, the 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite is opening up about the February 2024 split that ended one of the franchise’s longest-running and most explosive relationships. “It [was] just like a movie,” Michael said in a preview of the new season obtained by TV Insider. “I woke up in the morning, [and] I realized, like, you know what? I can’t take it anymore.” That decision set off a complete reset. Michael left Georgia, eventually landed in Houston and says he’s spent the last two years rebuilding his life there.

“I’ve been living in Houston for two years now,” he said, while admitting the transition has been rough. “Being in a new foreign land, life is hard.” Now comes the next chapter: Puerto Rico. Michael joins the second season of Hunt for Love, the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that throws franchise veterans back into the dating pool together at a resort. And this season already comes with plenty of baggage before Michael even gets near a cocktail. The official Puerto Rico cast includes Brittany Banks, Kara, Emma, Chloe, Steven, Jamal Menzies and Michael, while Razvan Ciocoi was reportedly among the singles who initially filmed for the season. It also made headlines before the premiere after reports that Razvan was removed from filming over an alleged racial slur directed at Jamal.

Another newcomer, identified in reports as Landon, was separately accused of repeatedly using the N-word and reportedly removed after production investigated. TLC has not publicly confirmed those allegations, but they helped turn Season 2 into one of the franchise’s most closely watched spinoffs before a single episode aired. Michael, meanwhile, arrives with his own very public history. His relationship with Angela stretched across five seasons of the franchise, beginning on Before the 90 Days after Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet him. Their story later moved through 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and The Last Resort, where viewers watched years of breakups, blowups and attempted reconciliations. This time, there is no reconciliation retreat.

Michael says his divorce from Angela was finalized only weeks before filming began. “[As of] a couple of weeks ago I’m officially divorced,” he said. “And I think I’m ready to mingle now.” And he apparently came to Puerto Rico with a very specific type in mind: a woman “that has a big butt and big boobs.” Conveniently, one familiar face already has his attention. Michael runs into Brittany almost immediately, and the two already know each other from Houston.