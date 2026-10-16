'90 Day Fiancé' Legends Darcey and Stacey Silva Trade Reality TV for New Scripted Sitcom

The move builds on the sisters’ pre-90 Day Fiancé work in fashion, music and film, including House of Eleven, Eleventh Entertainment and the comedy White T.

The comedy promises family chaos, Hollywood glam and the Silvas’ signature excess, but its network, platform and premiere date remain unannounced.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are trading reality TV for We Gotta Show Daddy!, a scripted sitcom starring the twins and their sister Cece.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are leaving reality TV behind—at least for one project—and trying something far more controlled: a scripted sitcom. The longtime 90 Day Fiancé personalities have announced We Gotta Show Daddy!, a new comedy series starring Darcey, Stacey and their sister Cece. The first-look flier leans fully into the Silva brand: Hollywood glam, family chaos, big personalities, and the self-aware excess that made the twins’ franchise stand out in the first place. According to the promotional art, We Gotta Show Daddy! is billed as “a scripted sitcom” centered on “family, sisterhood, friendship, love, laughs, Hollywood and getting it big.” The project is listed as “coming soon,” though no network, platform, or premiere date has been announced yet.

That makes the move notable for more than just the format switch. Darcey and Stacey have spent years building their public personas on unscripted television, where breakups, makeovers, business ventures, and family blowups became part of the package. While they’re taking those same larger-than-life personalities and putting them inside a written comedy, it isn’t as random a pivot as it may look. Long before Darcey became one of the most recognizable faces in the 90 Day Fiancé universe, she and Stacey were already trying to build careers across fashion, music and film. The sisters co-founded House of Eleven in 2010 and later expanded the brand into beauty, home goods and footwear. They also launched Eleventh Entertainment and served as co-executive producers on the 2013 comedy White T, before later producing Soul Ties. They even released music together, including “Lock Your Number” in 2018 and “Always In My Heart” the following year. Darcey’s reality-TV breakthrough came through 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where her relationships quickly turned her into one of the franchise’s most talked-about cast members. That visibility eventually led to Darcey & Stacey, the twins’ own TLC spinoff, which ran for four seasons before ending in 2023.

The sisters also gained recognition outside the franchise bubble. They were nominated for Reality Star of 2020 at the People’s Choice Awards and later won Reality Royalty at the American Reality Television Awards.