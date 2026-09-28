'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Can Win a Puerto Rico Getaway to the 'Hunt for Love' Resort—Drama Not Included

The Oct. 5 season reportedly features returning cast members including Brittany, Kara, and Jamal Menzies, though allegations of racist slurs led to the reported removal of Razvan during filming.

The roughly $4,900 prize includes airfare, four nights at La Concha Resort, meals, a Toro Verde Adventure Park outing, and show-inspired experiences; entries are open through Jan. 25, 2027.

TLC and Discover Puerto Rico launched a sweepstakes for one winner and a guest to visit the Puerto Rico resort featured in Season 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

TLC is turning the setting of 90 Day: Hunt for Love into an actual vacation giveaway—but fans won't have to survive the cast drama to get there. Ahead of the Oct. 5 return of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, TLC has partnered with Discover Puerto Rico, the island's tourism board, on a sweepstakes offering one winner and a guest a four-night Puerto Rico trip inspired by the show's second season. The promotion opened Sept. 28 and runs through Jan. 25, 2027. The prize package, valued at about $4,900, includes round-trip airfare, four nights at La Concha Resort Puerto Rico, meals, an outing to Toro Verde Adventure Park, and stops tied to locations and experiences featured or referenced during the season.

That makes the campaign less of a random giveaway and more of a full-on extension of the show's Puerto Rico setting. Discover Puerto Rico is also rolling out travel guides, itineraries, and other trip-planning content tied to Hunt for Love, effectively using the series as a showcase for the island. "Puerto Rico has a way of bringing people closer," Discover Puerto Rico CMO Storm Tussey said, adding that the campaign is designed to let viewers experience the island beyond what they see on television. TLC's Josh Kovolenko framed it similarly, saying the partnership gives fans a chance to "go beyond the screen and be part of the franchise in a whole new way." The newest season of Hunt for Love has already generated plenty of headlines before premiere night. The Puerto Rico shoot reportedly includes returning 90 Day Fiancé names such as Brittany, Kara, Emma, Chloe, Razvan Ciocoi, Michael, Steven and Jamal Menzies. The format once again brings franchise veterans together in a resort setting while they look for new relationships—and inevitably get pulled into each other's business.