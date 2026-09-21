Ross Mathews Says '90 Day: The Last Resort' Tell-All Is a 'Fireworks Show' as Marriages Implode

Shekinah skips the reunion, but producers incorporate her public claims about Sarper, while Jenny and Sumit share an emotional conversation about her ALS diagnosis and his role as caretaker.

Mathews presses Patrick and Thaís about their divorce, questions Guillermo’s unresolved anger toward Kara, and highlights the immediate tension between Rebecca and Zied.

Ross Mathews calls Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All a “fireworks show,” promising candid answers about marriages that unraveled after filming.

Ross Mathews has already hosted both parts of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All, and his description of Part 2 is pretty simple: "a fireworks show." Considering this season ended with broken marriages, divorce drama, one major no-show, and another cast member reportedly moving on to The Single Life, that may be underselling it. Mathews spilled some behind-the-scenes tea on the Reality Gays podcast, revealing that several couples arrived at the reunion in drastically different places than where viewers left them. "It's shocking to find where some people are—and where they're not," he said. And unlike his previous 90 Day hosting gig, Mathews said this reunion carried "an extra responsibility" because these weren't casual relationships. "It's marriages. And children," he said.

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are among the biggest examples. Their emotional recommitment ceremony had Mathews crying, only for their marriage to subsequently collapse amid divorce proceedings and troubling headlines surrounding their relationship. Mathews said ignoring that off-camera turmoil wasn't an option. "If you don't address that, I think you lose the trust of the audience," he said. Before the cameras rolled, he told the couple, "This is an opportunity for you to share your side of the story." Mathews wasn't satisfied with simply acknowledging the headlines, either. After watching Patrick and Thaís appear deeply in love during the recommitment, he wanted to know how they got from there to here. "What happened?" Mathews recalled asking. "What was the fracture?" He said he pressed both Patrick and Thaís for answers, while teasing a moment between them that's "heartbreaking, but good." Then there's Shekinah Garner, who didn't show up.

Mathews said he had prepared "so many questions" for Shekinah before learning she wouldn't attend. That's particularly notable after everything she's said since filming: accusing production of failing to protect her during her blowup with Thaís, declaring herself finished with the franchise, and most recently accusing estranged husband Sarper Guven of faking his recommitment. "The Last Resort was a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage," Shekinah recently told Sarper on Instagram. She also claimed he recommitted because he "felt pity" for her while simultaneously planning to leave. Mathews said he was "bummed" Shekinah didn't appear because the reunion offered a chance to "set the record straight." But he wasn't interested in letting her absence turn into a pile-on. "I have no interest in piling on somebody when they're down or when there's a mob mentality," he said. Instead, they incorporated her public statements so her perspective would still be represented. Sarper, meanwhile, still has to explain himself. He previously told fans to "wait for the tell all" because "everything will be more clear." Since then, he's reportedly been spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life.