Hayden Panettiere Remembered by Co-Stars and Collaborators as Viola Davis and More Pay Tribute

Viola Davis led a wave of tributes to Hayden Panettiere, who passed away on Sunday (Aug. 16) at the age of 36.

Following the news that Panettiere was found unresponsive in her South Carolina home by a friend, the entertainment industry and those she worked with in it shared their grief. In a post shared on Instagram, Viola Davis, who starred in the 2016 courtroom drama Custody with the late actress, said that she loved working with her alongside her husband, Julius Tennon.

"What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart," Davis wrote on Instagram. "I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name..."

Her Scream VI co-star Melissa Barrera wrote, "Rest in peace sweet Hayden," while David Arquette posted simply, "I love you Hayden." Selma Blair wrote, "I love you. Don't be gone. Please."