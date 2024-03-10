Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child, Reveals Baby Bump on Oscars Red Carpet

The High School Musical alum is expecting her first baby with her husband Cole Tucker.

Mar 10, 2024
Vanessa Hudgens in a sleek black outfit at an awards event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens in a sleek black outfit at an awards event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudges is expecting her first child.

The actress made the announcement when she debuted her baby bump at the red carpet of the 96th Oscar Awards in Los Angeles, California.

