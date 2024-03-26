Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are 'Terrible F*cking Fugitives' in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Trailer

Our beloved bad boys are on the run.
Tuesday, Sony let loose the new trailer for Bad Boys 4, which now carries the official title of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In it, we’re given a look at where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s characters, Mike and Marcus, are at this point in their lives. After a hilarious opening sequence centered around Marcus' thirst for ginger ale, we’re let in on what, exactly, is setting our duo into overdrive this time around.
A corruption case, seemingly involving a framing, ultimately ensnares Mike and Marcus, who become suspects on the run. At one point in Tuesday's trailer, our heroes are told that they make for "some terrible fucking fugitives."
See the new trailer, soundtracked by Meek Mill and Drake’s 2018 track "Going Bad," up top. Joining Smith and Lawrence in the cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Rhea Seehorn, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, DJ Khaled, and more. As previously announced, Joyner Lucas is also expected to make an appearance in the film in an undisclosed role.
Adil & Bilall's Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.
The Bad Boys franchise will turn 30 years young next year, with Ride or Die marking the shortest gap yet between films in the series. Bad Boys 2, for example, didn't roll out until 2003, i.e. eight years after its predecessor. Meanwhile, Bad Boys for Life didn't come to fruition until 17 years later.
Among what's next for Smith is Sugar Bandits, a much-discussed take on Chuck Hogan's Devils in Exile.