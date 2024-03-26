Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are 'Terrible F*cking Fugitives' in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Trailer

A corruption case, seemingly involving a framing, ultimately ensnares Mike and Marcus, who become suspects on the run. At one point in Tuesday's trailer, our heroes are told that they make for "some terrible fucking fugitives."

See the new trailer, soundtracked by Meek Mill and Drake’s 2018 track "Going Bad," up top. Joining Smith and Lawrence in the cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Rhea Seehorn, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, DJ Khaled, and more. As previously announced, Joyner Lucas is also expected to make an appearance in the film in an undisclosed role.