Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth to First Child, Spotted Leaving the Hospital With Baby

Congratulations are in order. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child.

Photos of the couple leaving the hospital in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday surfaced online where Hudgens, 35, was seen being wheeled out into her car with her newborn baby in her arms.

The 28-year-old MLB shortstop, who coincidentally was celebrating his own birthday, was also pictured moving luggage into their vehicle while trailing behind the nurses.