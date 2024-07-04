Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth to First Child, Spotted Leaving the Hospital With Baby

Congratulations are in order. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child.
Photos of the couple leaving the hospital in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday surfaced online where Hudgens, 35, was seen being wheeled out into her car with her newborn baby in her arms.
The 28-year-old MLB shortstop, who coincidentally was celebrating his own birthday, was also pictured moving luggage into their vehicle while trailing behind the nurses.
“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck 🥳 you make the world a brighter place just by being you ♥️🤟🏽,” Hudgens wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday.
Details about the baby’s name, gender, and actual date of birth were not made known.
The High School Musical actress first revealed her pregnancy in March at the Oscars’ red carpet in Los Angeles, California.
According to Vogue, Hudgens and Tucker dated for three years before becoming engaged by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France last February. The couple tied the knot in a jungle-themed wedding in Tulum, Mexico last December.