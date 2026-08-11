Rosario Dawson Reveals Her 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Cameo as Night Nurse Was Cut

She views the scrapped cameo as proof Claire still exists in the MCU’s street-level corner, while continuing her work as Ahsoka Tano, on new projects like The Girlfriend and Midnight, and honoring a lifelong Spider-Man connection shaped by her comic-artist uncle Gus Vazquez.

Dawson joked about her mom being more upset about losing the chance to post behind-the-scenes photos than the cut itself, and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers called the scene “very good” but redundant in an already packed film.

Rosario Dawson says she shot a cameo as Claire Temple for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, treating Peter Parker after his fight with Scorpion, but the scene was ultimately cut for pacing and runtime, not performance.

Rosario Dawson came close to making her way back into Marvel’s street-level universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She got as far as shooting the scene. Then came the email. Dawson revealed that she filmed a cameo as Claire Temple for the new Spider-Man movie, only to learn that her appearance had been removed from the final cut. “I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out,” Dawson told fans during a GalaxyCon Raleigh panel alongside her former Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, according to The Wrap. The deleted sequence reportedly had Claire treating Peter Parker after Spider-Man’s brutal encounter with Scorpion, played by Michael Mando.

According to screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the scene landed on the cutting-room floor because of pacing—not because there was a problem with Dawson’s performance. In fact, Dawson was already preparing to celebrate her return. The actress said her family had behind-the-scenes photos ready to share, including pictures involving her grandson decked out in Spider-Man gear. Her mother apparently took the news particularly hard. “I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures,’” Dawson recalled. “And I was like, ‘Right, mom, me being cut out of the movie ... the issue is you can’t post your BTS photos.’” McKenna and Sommers backed up Dawson’s account, describing her material as another casualty of an already packed movie. “Rosario Dawson is great,” McKenna said. “If anything, you have a movie that is two-and-a-half hours long, and it’s almost an embarrassment of riches with so many great characters and so many great scenes.” Sommers was similarly clear: “The scene they did was a good scene. I think the only reason it’s not in the final cut was just it was probably cut for time because it was very good.”

The sequence reportedly would have appeared shortly before Peter visits Bruce at a college, creating what McKenna described as a redundant story beat. For Dawson, the cameo would have marked a significant Marvel homecoming. She debuted as Claire Temple in Netflix’s Daredevil in 2015 before moving throughout the interconnected shows Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. The screen version of Claire effectively incorporated elements of Marvel’s Night Nurse mythology, though the comics treat Claire Temple and Night Nurse Linda Carter as separate characters. Carter originated in the 1970s Night Nurse series alongside Christine Palmer and Georgia Jenkins before later becoming known for secretly treating injured superheroes. Dawson’s Claire filled a similar role on television, becoming the connective tissue among several of Marvel’s New York-based heroes. Dawson, who also leads another major Disney franchise as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe, isn’t treating the deleted cameo as the end of Claire’s story. “It still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that,” she said. “So I hope I get to be Claire again.”