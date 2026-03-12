Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on the 'Chance' to Date Beyoncé

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Terrence Howard revealed that he “had a chance to date Beyoncé” early in her career.

At around the 16:40 point of the podcast, Bet-David spoke about famous couples and naturally brought up Jay-Z and Bey. “You know, I had a chance to date Beyoncé early on,” Howard interjected. “We had a conversation… And I ended up talking to the other girl inside of [Destiny’s Child]. The girl with the blue eyes, and I remember Beyoncé looking over. I think that’s why she picked me to do that dance, when she did the kind of strip tease dance that we did at the BET [Awards] or whatever… to show me what I had lost.”

At the 2005 BET Awards, Howard appeared on stage as part of a performance of Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U,” in which Bey danced seductively with the actor. Her bandmates also picked famous men from the audience to join them onstage, with Michelle Williams picking Magic Johnson, and Kelly Rowland bringing up Nelly. “There was a moment in which I felt something there,” he continued. “But that was long before she was with Jay-Z. That was very very long ago.”

Howard has made plenty of outlandish claims over the years, but in this case there’s at least some indication that he was friendly enough with Beyoncé for her to have pulled him up onstage at the BET Awards. This certainly isn’t like when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience and claimed he could remember being born, said he doesn’t believe in the number zero, and suggested that he was capable of killing gravity. The actor also told Rogan that he doesn’t believe in straight lines.

The actor, who has appeared in countless projects since starting his career in the ‘90s but has since slowed down somewhat, also spoke with Bet-David about allegedly being abused when he was just four years old. “I lost my innocence,” he said of the incidents, which he suggested became normalized among local kids until he was 13 years old.