Terrence Howard Claims He Remembers Being Born and That Gravity Can Be Killed in Bonkers Joe Rogan Interview

Terrence Howard made some pretty bizarre claims during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

On Saturday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the Empire actor, 55, asserted that he could “kill” gravity, debunk the Pythagorean Theorem, “rebuild Saturn without gravity,” and that he doesn’t believe in the number zero.

“We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that,” Howard told Rogan, per the Daily Beast, before showing a video demonstration of a method involving “linchpins” to remove gravity from Saturn, claiming this force shapes the planet’s rings and hexagon without dark matter or energy.

Rogan, 56, unsurprisingly engaged with Howard’s theories throughout the three-hour episode, which opened with the actor saying he could remember being born and circumcised. He also mentioned a bizarre theory about how straight lines aren't real.