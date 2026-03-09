Terrence Howard Reveals He Suffered Sexual Trauma at Just 4 Years Old

Terrence Howard is opening up about deeply personal experiences from his childhood, sharing new details about early sexual trauma during a wide-ranging appearance on the PBD Podcast released March 6. During the conversation, Howard described losing his innocence at a very young age and reflected on how those experiences shaped his understanding of relationships and adulthood.

Speaking candidly in the interview, Howard said his first sexual encounter occurred when he was four years old. According to the actor, the encounters involved older neighborhood children and continued throughout his childhood. “I was four,” Howard said, beginning at the 55:30 mark. “It was the older girls that were watching me… six and seven years old.” He explained that the activity became normalized among groups of neighborhood kids and continued until he was around 13 years old. Howard described the experience as something that later altered his perception of intimacy and relationships. Looking back, he said the situation amounted to a loss of childhood innocence. “I lost my innocence,” he said, adding that the experiences created “a skewed view of interaction” that followed him into adolescence and adulthood.

The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his roles in films such as Hustle & Flow, Crash, and the Marvel blockbuster Iron Man, as well as his starring role in the hit Fox drama Empire. On the same podcast, Howard spoke about difficult moments in his career and personal life, including conflicts in Hollywood that he believes affected his opportunities. He also discussed his reputation for aggression early in his career and how those traits may have contributed to professional setbacks. Howard said his childhood experiences made him especially protective of children in his own life. Reflecting on his parenting approach, he said the trauma led him to prioritize constant supervision and safety. “I’m so super protective of my children,” he explained. “My kids are never alone without at least two people watching them.” Research has long shown that childhood sexual abuse can have lasting emotional and behavioral consequences. According to statistics from Prevent Child Abuse America, about one in six boys experiences sexual abuse before the age of 16, though many cases go unreported because victims fear stigma or feel pressure to remain silent.