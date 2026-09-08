Sneako Denies Accusation He Attempted to Have Sex With Andrew Tate: ‘He’s in Jail, I’m Not’

Kick streamer Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has long been associated with misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, but now he’s distancing himself from the controversial figure and has denied accusations that he tried to initiate sex with the alleged sex trafficker.
In a lengthy interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, who recently hosted a chat between Hunter Biden and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Sneako spoke about his disillusionment with Tate and the toxic ‘manosphere’ community.
“He is in jail, probably going to spend a lot of time there,” Sneako said of Tate, who is currently being held in a Miami prison as he and his brother, Tristan, await extradition to the UK on charges of rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child and extreme pornography. “I think that if they didn’t have as much hubris, they would have been able to get away with it.”
When asked about what his biggest takeaway was after spending time with Tate and his brother, starting as early as 2022, he said they were “just how everyone would imagine” them to be. “A couple months ago, Andrew Tate put out these allegations [and] said that I tried to have sex with him,” he continued, at around the six-minute mark of the interview, which can be seen in full below. “And so, okay… What happened in the period of years, where we were streaming non-stop, or when we came to Miami, and everyone’s playing that controversial song [Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’] … Then he blames me.”
He suggested that after that incident in Miami earlier this year, in which Tate and Sneako were seen listening to Ye’s banned “Heil Hitler” song with Nick Fuentes and other right-wing manosphere figures, the now-imprisoned streamer tried to shift the blame. Shortly after that, Tate accused Sneako of wanting to sleep with him.
“So, he said that you tried to get gay?” Callaghan asked. “Yeah,” Sneako responded. “He said that I tried to have sex with him in Romania.” Sneako denied the allegations. “I did not, no,” he said. “I mean, even in 2024, Tate was saying on his stream, ‘I could end Sneako’s career.’ He was, like, laughing and saying that he could end everything. ‘I could have ruined your career, and I didn’t.’ Now he’s in jail, and I’m not.”
Elsewhere in the interview, around the one-hour mark, Sneako said that it’s clear to him now that the manosphere movement was an attempt to create militant “feminism for men,” prompting people to say outrageous things such as, “It’s gay to live with your wife.”
Throughout his career, Sneako has earned a reputation for his controversial content. He has often embraced far-right political figures and has been accused of repeated incidents of misogyny, antisemitism, and homophobia. In 2023, he converted to Islam. In the interview with Callaghan, he addressed accusations of antisemitism and attributed the criticism to his support for a free Palestine.
“I’m banned from Australia for anti-semitism for criticizing Israel,” he said around the 1-hour-20-minute mark. “Part of the goal is to ramp up anti-semitism so that it’s not safe for Jews anywhere and they have to go to Greater Israel, which is sad.” Despite advocating for a free Palestine amid the genocide in Gaza, he’s continued to embrace anti-semitic talking points when discussing the issue, which in turn could lead some of his viewers to conflate being pro-Palestinian with anti-semitism.