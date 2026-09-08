Sneako Denies Accusation He Attempted to Have Sex With Andrew Tate: ‘He’s in Jail, I’m Not’

Kick streamer Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has long been associated with misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, but now he’s distancing himself from the controversial figure and has denied accusations that he tried to initiate sex with the alleged sex trafficker.

In a lengthy interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, who recently hosted a chat between Hunter Biden and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Sneako spoke about his disillusionment with Tate and the toxic ‘manosphere’ community.



“He is in jail, probably going to spend a lot of time there,” Sneako said of Tate, who is currently being held in a Miami prison as he and his brother, Tristan, await extradition to the UK on charges of rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child and extreme pornography. “I think that if they didn’t have as much hubris, they would have been able to get away with it.”

When asked about what his biggest takeaway was after spending time with Tate and his brother, starting as early as 2022, he said they were “just how everyone would imagine” them to be. “A couple months ago, Andrew Tate put out these allegations [and] said that I tried to have sex with him,” he continued, at around the six-minute mark of the interview, which can be seen in full below. “And so, okay… What happened in the period of years, where we were streaming non-stop, or when we came to Miami, and everyone’s playing that controversial song [Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’] … Then he blames me.”

He suggested that after that incident in Miami earlier this year, in which Tate and Sneako were seen listening to Ye’s banned “Heil Hitler” song with Nick Fuentes and other right-wing manosphere figures, the now-imprisoned streamer tried to shift the blame. Shortly after that, Tate accused Sneako of wanting to sleep with him.