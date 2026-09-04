Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Formally Indicted on Trafficking a Minor and Money Laundering Charges in Romania

The new indictment comes weeks after raids on four properties in Bucharest and Ilfov County.

Andrew Tate
Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT has formally indicted Andrew Tate on charges of trafficking a minor, money laundering, having sex with a minor, and influencing witness statements, marking a significant development in the criminal investigations involving the influencer and his brother Tristan.
The indictment was filed on Aug. 31 and announced on Sept. 4. Both brothers have denied any wrongdoing.
The case follows an Aug. 21, 2024, operation in which DIICOT executed four search warrants in Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county. At the time, the agency said it was investigating allegations including forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.
A representative for the Tate brothers confirmed the raids, stating: “Although the allegations in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering. The brothers’ legal team is present to ensure that all formalities are carried out correctly.”
DIICOT noted at the time that those under investigation retained their procedural rights and the presumption of innocence.


The allegations had previously formed part of a separate investigation that remained open when DIICOT indicted the brothers, along with two Romanian women, in June 2023. That earlier indictment charged the four with human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women, while Andrew was additionally charged with rape.

Prosecutors alleged the group operated in Romania, Britain and the United States.
The brothers were first detained near Bucharest in December 2022. Prosecutors accused the four defendants of recruiting seven women through false promises of romantic relationships or marriage, then controlling them through intimidation, constant surveillance, physical violence and claims that they owed debts. That case did not proceed to trial.

In December 2024, the Bucharest Court of Appeals returned it to prosecutors after excluding several pieces of evidence and identifying flaws in the indictment and violations of legal rights. The underlying investigation remained open.


The Tate brothers have consistently denied the allegations. They are currently being held in the United States while contesting a separate British extradition request.

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